Vince Vaughn's rarely-seen lookalike children make appearance at his emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Vince Vaughn's family made a rare appearance on Monday to support him at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The 54-year-old was joined by his wife Kyla, 45, and their two children, daughter Locklyn, 13, and son Vernon, 11, as he received a star on the iconic sidewalk.

The Wedding Crashers actor was thrilled to have his family by his side for the monumental occasion and paid a sweet tribute to them during an emotional speech at the ceremony.

© Getty Images Vince paid tribute to his family during his speech

"My beautiful wife Kyla, I'm so glad that you're with me on this now, I'm so grateful for you and these beautiful kids and for all the laughter that we share together," Vince said.

"As much as all this means, Vernon and Locklyn, you guys really do need to know that you guys are the most important thing in the world to me," he added.

Vince looked dapper in a dark suit paired with a crisp white shirt as he posed with his family, who beamed with pride as Vince received his well-deserved star on the Walk of Fame.

Vince married Kyla in 2010 in an intimate ceremony at a historic mansion outside of his hometown of Chicago.

© Getty Images Vince's kids made a rare public appearance

He is extremely protective of their relationship and prefers to keep it out of the spotlight.

"I always try to keep my relationships quiet and my work at the forefront," he previously told Parade magazine. "For me, the biggest foundation always is that you can laugh with each other, that you have fun with each other, because life really is made up of all the little moments."

Vince admitted in 2011 that he found Kyla at the right time in his life – he was 38 when he proposed – because he was finally "mature" enough to open himself up to a relationship.

© Getty Images Vince married Kyla in 2010

"Sometimes, in our industry, well, I speak for myself – maybe that's an excuse – but you don't mature always at the same time," he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"So, I was very fortunate that when I got ready and was open to that, then that person came into my life," he added.

Vince opted to propose on Valentine's Day in 2009, admitting one of the reasons was so he wouldn't forget the date.

© Getty Images Vince was supported by his loving family

"Valentine's Day rolled around and I figured this is not a ship to be missed because I will not forget this date," he said on Ellen later that year.

He continued: "So Valentine's Day was the day that I asked her. [It] worked out great because it would have been kind of weird to have talked about [getting engaged] and then skipped Valentine's Day as if who knows when this thing is coming."

© Getty Images Mel accompanied Vince on the red carpet

Vince's family weren't the only ones there to support him, he was also cheered on by Mel Gibson.

The actors have worked together before, most notably in the gritty 2018 thriller Dragged Across Concrete.

Their bond was evident as they posed together by Vince's new star, with Mel even pulling out his cell phone case to capture the moment with a selfie.

