Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' change that will bring them closer to independent daughter Carys

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are doting parents to two grown-up children, and for the past few years they have been empty nesters.

Recently, the Hollywood couple revealed their plans to sell their family home just outside of New York City in Irvington, Westchester County, to split their time between Bermuda and Europe.

Specifically, they have plans to spend half the year in Spain. This will bring them closer to their daughter Carys, 21, who is currently studying abroad in Europe.

Their youngest child is a student at Brown's University and is living in London, meaning she will be able to see her famous parents all the more easily with them living closer.

The family are incredibly close, and while they are scattered around the world, they always make sure to reunite for special occasions, most recently Dylan's 24th birthday.

© Dave Benett Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are planning to spend more time in Europe

Carys shared photos from his celebrations on Instagram, taken at a restaurant with multiple birthday cakes displayed on the table in front of the birthday boy.

Catherine and Michael's move will also see them living nearer to the actress' family, who are all based in Wales, where she grew up.

© Getty Images The couple's move will see them living nearer to their daughter Carys

Michael recently opened up about their hopes to live in Spain during the tlantida Mallorca Film Festival, where he was awarded the Master of Cinema 2024 accolade, which was presented to him by Queen Letizia.

In his acceptance speech, Michael revealed his plans to semi-retire, and to spend half a year in Spain.

© Anadolu Michael Douglas with his children Dylan and Carys

He said: "It is an honor to receive this award in Mallorca, where I have been coming for 35 years and where I enjoy my time like nowhere else...

"I speak terrible Spanish, but I love this place more and more. Now I plan to stay here for six or seven months a year, although that doesn't mean I have retired.

© Getty Carys is the image of her mom

"What happened is that at the end of 2022 I finished filming the series Franklin and then I didn't work. I continued resting in 2022 and was very happy. But I haven't gone, I have instructed my agent to only call me if a very special role comes up."

Catherine, meanwhile, recently spoke to the Wall Street Journal about putting the family home on the market. "When I purchased our Irvington home, I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!" she said.

© WWD Carys is living abroad in London

"Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell."

The 54-year-old revealed that she and her husband plan to leave New York altogether and spend more time across the pond.

"Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe," she added.

