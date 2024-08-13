Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' change that will bring them closer to independent daughter Carys
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas with Carys Douglas on the red carpet © Gisela Schober

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' change that will bring them closer to independent daughter Carys

The Hollywood stars are doing parents to Dylan and Carys 

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
3 minutes ago
Share this:

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are doting parents to two grown-up children, and for the past few years they have been empty nesters.

Recently, the Hollywood couple revealed their plans to sell their family home just outside of New York City in Irvington, Westchester County, to split their time between Bermuda and Europe.

Specifically, they have plans to spend half the year in Spain. This will bring them closer to their daughter Carys, 21, who is currently studying abroad in Europe.

Recommended videoYou may also likeCatherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' love story

Their youngest child is a student at Brown's University and is living in London, meaning she will be able to see her famous parents all the more easily with them living closer.

The family are incredibly close, and while they are scattered around the world, they always make sure to reunite for special occasions, most recently Dylan's 24th birthday.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas © Dave Benett
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are planning to spend more time in Europe

Carys shared photos from his celebrations on Instagram, taken at a restaurant with multiple birthday cakes displayed on the table in front of the birthday boy.

Catherine and Michael's move will also see them living nearer to the actress' family, who are all based in Wales, where she grew up.

catherine zeta jones carys douglas michael douglas 2018© Getty Images
The couple's move will see them living nearer to their daughter Carys

Michael recently opened up about their hopes to live in Spain during the tlantida Mallorca Film Festival, where he was awarded the Master of Cinema 2024 accolade, which was presented to him by Queen Letizia.

In his acceptance speech, Michael revealed his plans to semi-retire, and to spend half a year in Spain.

Michael Douglas with his children Dylan and Carys © Anadolu
Michael Douglas with his children Dylan and Carys

He said: "It is an honor to receive this award in Mallorca, where I have been coming for 35 years and where I enjoy my time like nowhere else...

"I speak terrible Spanish, but I love this place more and more. Now I plan to stay here for six or seven months a year, although that doesn't mean I have retired.

Catherine Zeta-Jones (L) and Carys Zeta Douglas attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2019 Runway Show at Pier 17 on September 12, 2018 in New York City.© Getty
Carys is the image of her mom

"What happened is that at the end of 2022 I finished filming the series Franklin and then I didn't work. I continued resting in 2022 and was very happy. But I haven't gone, I have instructed my agent to only call me if a very special role comes up."

Catherine, meanwhile, recently spoke to the Wall Street Journal about putting the family home on the market. "When I purchased our Irvington home, I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!"  she said.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones with daughter Carys Zeta-Douglas © WWD
Carys is living abroad in London

"Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell."

The 54-year-old revealed that she and her husband plan to leave New York altogether and spend more time across the pond.

"Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe," she added.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More