Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' emotional tribute to 'beautiful' son Dylan on his 24th birthday

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones can't believe where the time has gone as they marked their son Dylan's 24th birthday on August 8.

The 79-year-old actor and Catherine, 54, both shared adorable messages in honor of Dylan's special day on their respective Instagram accounts.

Catherine posted a sweet throwback video of Dylan as a baby, which you can watch below, alongside the caption: "Happy 24th Birthday to my son @dylan__douglas the joy and love you give me every day is insurmountable."

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones' adorable baby video of son Dylan in honor of 24th birthday

She added: "To be your Mama is a gift that I never take for granted. I love you my beautiful boy."

Michael shared a headshot of Dylan sporting a cowboy hat taken by photographer Cinematographer Evan Miller.

His message read: "Wow @dylan__douglas! 24! You’re moving fast my son! Wishing you a very happy birthday from a proud Father!"

Dylan is a graduate of Brown University and graduated in May 2022.

Although he prefers to stay out of the spotlight, he used his voice for good after sharing a throwback video of himself at school in 2020, where he opened up about his struggles with dyslexia.

He posted the footage on Instagram and was heard saying: "My first few years in America were hard, my mother was working on Broadway and was working when I was sleeping, and asleep when I was up. Also during this time, my father was diagnosed with stage four cancer."

© Getty Images Dylan turned 24 on August 8

Dylan told the audience that during this period of his life, he felt lonely at home, but at his school, The Winward School, he felt free, because he was finally getting help with his dyslexia, something he had been struggling with since the age of five.

"At home, I was alone, but at school, I was far from lonely. At Winward I was free. It was like the Mecca of dyslexics," he said.

Touching upon happier times, Dylan added: "In 2010 everything was normal again at home, I could finally see my mom again and my dad was cancer-free. Everything was beautiful again."

© Getty Images Michael can't believe how fast Dylan has grown up

Dylan is the eldest of Michael and Catherine's children and is just three years older than his little sister, Carys, 21.

Carys chose to attend the same college as her brother and according to her LinkedIn page, she is studying International Relations and Film Studies.

© Instagram Carys and Dylan are very close

Carys is passionate about climate change and has listed herself as a co-president at "Brown's only club dedicated to raising awareness on food systems and their impact on climate change. With 100+ members, SFI works to reduce Brown’s carbon emissions from food."

© Instagram Michael and Catherine are very proud parents

In June, Catherine revealed that she and her husband have decided to sell their family home after becoming empty nesters.

The sprawling estate is located in Irvington, Westchester County, and has been listed for a whopping $12 million. The couple originally bought the riverfront property for $4.5 million in 2019.

