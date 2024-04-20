Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' gorgeous daughter Carys turns 21- see photos

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas celebrated their daughter Carys' 21st birthday on April 20.

The proud parents each took to their respective Instagram accounts to share tributes to their only daughter.

© Getty Carys turned 21 on April 20

"Happy 21 my darling Carys! You bring me and the world such happiness @carys.douglas," Michael penned alongside a photo from their time at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Catherine, meanwhile, shared two adorable throwback photos of Carys as a baby and a child, alongside a gorgeous recent image.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @carys.douglas You are the joy of my life," she wrote.

"21 years of watching you blossom in to the most incredible woman you are today is a God given gift that I never take for granted and cherish every day of my life. Thank you for being you. I love you with all my heart. Mama."

© Instagram Catherine shared this adorable baby photo of Carys

Catherine and Carys are incredibly close and share a "really special" bond, according to the 21-year-old, who views her mom not only as a "fashion icon" but as the "funniest person" she knows.

In 2021, the duo spoke to HELLO! about their relationship, with Catherine telling us: "We are very close – we talk about everything."

© Instagram Carys looks just like her mom

"It's really special – I am lucky," chimed in Carys. "We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment."

She added: "Our sense of humor is pretty similar, so we are always laughing when we are together. My mother is, honestly, the funniest person I know."

© Instagram Carys has grown into a beautiful woman

A year prior, the duo had chatted to Town & Country, where Carys hailed her mom's renowned sense of style.

"Fashion has been so important in my life because my mom is like a fashion icon to me," she told the publication. "I'm always looking through her closet."

© Getty Catherine with Dylan and Carys

Like her brother Dylan, 23, Carys is pursuing a career in the entertainment industry – but her famous parents were hesitant about their children following in their footsteps.

"Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,'" Catherine said during a past interview on Today.

"But we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

© Getty Images Catherine and Carys are incredibly close

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

Catherine and Michael adore being parents and she is especially proud to have raised her kids to respect others.

© Instagram Carys is beautiful like her mother

"What I instilled in my kids, and I'm very, very proud of it, is manners," she told Town & Country.

"There's nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp. The teenage years... [Carys] knows she cannot roll her eyes at me, or huff and puff around me. I never did it to my mother, and she's not doing it to me."

© Getty Carys is pursuing a career in entertainment

Carys and Dylan appear to have listened to some of their parents' advice as Catherine revealed her daughter is studying academic subjects at college, while Dylan graduated from Brown University in 2022.

She previously said: "They're both extremely bright and they're both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from me!"

© Getty Carys has made her parents proud

