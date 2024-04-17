Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones have found an alluring way to ensure their children still spend time with them now that they have moved out of the family home.

The Franklin star, 79, appeared on the Today Show on Tuesday and revealed that because Dyaln, 23, and Carys, 20, "like to travel" with their parents, he and Catherine bribe them with lavish vacations for quality time together.

"Catherine and I are blessed with the fact that our kids Dylan and Carys still like to travel with us," he shared with host Savannah Guthrie.

"And so, we just finished five weeks in India at Christmastime. And we're always planning next year, what our trips will be and where we'll go," he added.

When asked if it's nice to spend time with Dylan and Carys now that they are adults, Michael responded: "It's just a treat. Especially when you're not forcing them.

"[I] said, 'Catherine, look, they actually want to hang out with us. I said, 'You know, it's good.'"

© Instagram/Michael Douglas Michael and Catherine's kids still love to travel with them

However, it's not lost on Michael and Catherine that their chosen destinations give them a helping hand.

"But we've got good trips," he jokily added. "We seduce them with good places to go."

Both Carys and Dylan are following in their parents' footsteps and pursuing careers in entertainment – although Catherine and Michael are the first to admit they are hesitant about their children becoming actors.

© Instagram Catherine and Michael 'seduce' their children with lavish trips

"Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,'" Catherine said during a past interview on Today.

"But we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

© Getty Images Dylan and Carys are following in their parents' footsteps

Carys and Dylan appear to have listened to some of their parents' advice as Catherine revealed her daughter is studying academic subjects at college, while Dylan graduated from Brown University in 2022.

She said at the time: "They're both extremely bright and they're both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from me!"

Alongside her love of performing, Carys has also modeled in the past and joined her famous mom in a Fendi campaign in 2019.

© Getty Carys and Catherine share a very close bond

At the time, the mother-daughter duo spoke to HELLO! about their special bond. "We are very close – we talk about everything," Catherine told us.

Carys added: "It's really special – I am lucky. We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment.

"Our sense of humor is pretty similar, so we are always laughing when we are together. My mother is, honestly, the funniest person I know."

