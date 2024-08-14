Amanda Holden, 53, and daughter Lexi, 18, could be twins in string bikinis

Amanda Holden is the UK's queen of bikini photos, and it seems her 18-year-old daughter Lexi Hughes, is following in her mother's footsteps.

Lexi and Amanda, along with Lexi's little sister, Hollie, 12, and their dad Chris, have been on holiday in Corfu, with both Amanda, 53, and Lexi sharing beautiful swimwear snaps.

Lexi peppered her Instagram with photos of herself in a striking yellow string bikini, as well as the photo with her famous mum – and the mother-daughter duo look like sisters!

© Instagram Amanda Holden and Lexi Hughes are enjoying their family holiday in Greece

The family photo sees Amanda and Lexi lounging by the pool playing backgammon, with their bronzed bodies stretched out in front of the infinity pool.

Lexi clearly loved the yellow Calvin Klein bikini she was wearing, as she shared multiple photos of herself wearing it on her own account, including one snap that saw her posing on a boat with her hair blowing in the wind.

The Hughes/Holden family were also joined by several of Lexi's friends for the break, with the teen tagging her model pals in the photos.

Amanda's younger daughter, Hollie, also joined in the fun, with the BGT judge posting a photo of her preteen daughter. Hollie wears a cute blue gingham top to pose with her famous mother, with Amanda captioning the lovely photo: "My little #HRH growing up so fast…"

Work hard, play hard

While Amanda's posts suggest she spent her whole Grecian adventure soaking up the sun, playing backgammon and drinking Aperol Spritz, she was also working while on the island.

Her pal Alan Carr accompanied her in Greece to film their TV show, as well as joining the family for sunset dinners and breathtaking boat trips.

© Instagram Alan Carr joined Amanda Holden in Greece to film their TV show

The duo has worked together on two travel shows in Spain and Italy, and we suspect Greece must be their next destination…

The pair has been away for over three weeks, so we're expecting big things from the next series!