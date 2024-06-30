Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Holden's model daughter Lexi, 18, could be her sister in glamorous new photo
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Amanda Holden and her daughter Lexi on the red carpet© David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Amanda Holden's daughter Lexi, 18, is tall and modelesque in glamorous new photo

The BGT judge is 'so proud' as her eldest daughter gears up to fly the nest

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Amanda Holden was every inch a proud parent as she celebrated her eldest daughter Lexi's final day of school. 

The Heart Breakfast presenter, 53, marked her 18-year-old daughter's major milestone on Instagram, sharing a stunning photo of the duo dressed in head-to-toe glam as they geared up to celebrate Lexi's achievement. 

"Last ever day at school," Amanda began. "A levels done. Could not be prouder of our little @lexi.hughes__ brilliant, funny, resilient and all grown up… the world is yours.

"Go and live the biggest possible life… Mummy Daddy and Hollie love you," the Britain's Got Talent judge penned on Instagram. 

Amanda and her daughter looked just like sisters in the sweet family snap© Instagram
Amanda and her daughter looked just like sisters in the sweet family snap

In the sweet mother-daughter photograph, Lexi towered over her mum in a breathtaking gown by Dolce & Gabbanna. 

With a strapless neckline, structured bodice and elegant full length, Amanda's daughter looked radiant in florals as she paired her dress with strappy heels. 

Twinning with her lookalike daughter, Amanda opted for a white floral dress and square-toe court shoes. 

Amanda with her lookalike daughter Lexi© Getty
Amanda was beaming with pride for her daughter

The honey-blonde pair caused a stir in the comments with Amanda's 2.3 million Instagram followers, with many rushing to complement the pair's similarities. "Stunning, both of you!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "You could be sisters!"

A third fan sweetly shared: "Lexi takes after her mum, what a beautiful photo." 

Amanda faces a tough parenting milestone

Former West End star, Amanda, who also shares daughter Hollie with her husband Chris Hughes, previously spoke to HELLO! at the Born Free charity gala, where she opened up about her eldest Lexi flying the nest. 

"I want [Lexi] to live the biggest life she can live," she told HELLO!, adding: "So I'll have to say goodbye. But children always come back."

Amanda Holden posing on boat with daughters Lexi and Hollie © Instagram
Amanda's eldest daughter Lexi (right) is following in her footsteps by pursuing a modelling career

It's not the first time the mother-of-two has expressed her sadness at her children moving on. Speaking to close friend Alan Carr during an episode of Amanda & Alan's Italian Job, she added: "They say you have 18 summers and then you're lucky to see them. It's so terrible because you wish so much of it away when you're a busy parent. And then you turn around and they're not even there."

amanda and lexi wearing black lace dresses on red carpet© Getty Images
In December, Lexie joined her mum at The Fashion Awards 2023

Lexi is said to be exploring the option of living in America post A-levels, and has already been signed by Storm models.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more