Amanda Holden throws daughter Lexi the most epic 18th birthday bash – see video

Amanda Holden is the life and soul of the party! Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the mum-of-two gave fans a glimpse of the epic birthday bash she'd thrown for her daughter, Lexi, 18.

WATCH: Amanda Holden dances the night away at daughter Lexi's 18th birthday party

Sharing a video from the teen's milestone celebrations, Amanda, 52, grabbed the mic and headed to the dancefloor, where she joined Lexi and her friends. "The latest trend. #murderonthedancefloor @lexi.hughes_official 18th…enjoy. The entire long version with all guests is on my TikTok account…" she captioned the clip.

Shortly after posting, Amanda was inundated with comments from fans. "Never too old to party. Go girl," wrote one. "Show 'em how it's done Manda!" added another. Meanwhile, a third quipped: "What a ledge."

Giving off disco vibes in her shimmering sequin two-piece, Amanda could be seen wearing a silver crop top and wide-leg trousers at the party. With her freshly highlighted locks blow-dried to perfection, the TV star looked seriously glam. As for the birthday girl, a beaming Lexi opted for a beaded mini dress and heels.

A milestone birthday for Lexi, earlier this week, Amanda penned a heartfelt tribute to her daughter. Sharing a video filled with special family moments, the presenter captioned it: "Well...The time has literally slipped by and our beautiful @lexi.hughes_official is 18 today. We just cannot quite believe it.

"Darling. We are so proud of the intelligent, sensitive, funny, perceptive and loving woman you have grown up to be. We are here for you and love you so very much. Cannot wait to celebrate with our family and friends tonight!!"

Amanda shares her two daughters, Lexi and Hollie, 12, with her record producer husband, Chris Hughes. The pair met in Los Angeles back in 2003 and began dating a year later.

© Instagram Amanda with her daughters Lexi and Hollie

The couple tied the knot in December 2008, with their one-year-old daughter Lexi in attendance. In 2012, they welcomed their second daughter Hollie.

Speaking to Mail Online in May 2023, Amanda revealed that Lexi has big career plans following her 18th birthday. "She's been taken on by Storm [Modelling Agency]. She's 17 but I think when she's 18 we'll start looking for her to be in that field. At the minute they are working on her Lookbook," explained Amanda.

© Getty Amanda revealed Lexi's plans to establish a modelling career once she's 18

"I'm very mindful of what things we go to," added the star. "We went to the Fashion Awards which was really exciting. So yeah, I want to take her to the right things, the relevant things. She's interested in the fashion side of things."

Addressing why she'd encouraged Lexi to wait until she was 18 to fully pursue modelling, Amanda said: "Lexi's an A* student so I don't want her to mess that up and she wants to do it all."