All we know about Eric Christian Olsen and his wife Sarah Wright's relationship The NCIS star and The House Bunny actress have been married since 2012

On set at NCIS, which he has been a part of for over ten years, since 2009, Eric Christian Olsen's "work wife" is Daniela Ruah, as his character Marty Deeks is married to hers, Kensi.

While fans of the show have always had love for the couple, in real life, he has an even sweeter relationship with his real wife, Sarah Wright, who he married in 2012.

Sarah is an actress herself as well, previously starring in hit movies like The House Bunny with Anna Faris – in which she played a sorority mean girl – and 2017's American Made, in which she starred opposite none other than Tom Cruise.

WATCH: Lucy Tara reveals her new role as Special Agent Afloat in NCIS Hawai'i

Loading the player...

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son's beach photo confuses fans as famous mom weighs in

The longtime pair met thanks to their careers in acting, in fact, when in 2006 they were on the set of Fox's sitcom The Loop, which ran for two seasons until 2007.

After dating for five years, the two got engaged during a vacation in Mexico in 2011, later tying the knot in 2012 in Wyoming's idyllic Jackson Hole.

MORE: Amy Robach's daughter reveals her future plans following GMA3 departure

They wed in June with the Teton Mountains serving at the perfect backdrop. Sarah was the ultimate summer bride, donning a strapless J.Crew wedding gown with a sweetheart neckline and a delicate flower crown on her head.

The pair had a stunning summer wedding

"You hear people talk about cold feet, but there was never a moment of doubt with Sarah because no one makes me happier, no one makes me laugh more, and I can’t imagine a better mother for our future children," Eric told People at the time.

MORE: NCIS: LA's Eric Christian Olsen's body transformation which stunned wife and fans

MORE: Sad news for Prince Harry following release of Spare

A year after their wedding, they welcomed their first son together, Wyatt Olsen, who is nine.

Their kids have their very same bright blonde hair

Wyatt is the big brother of the couples' two adorable little girls. They welcomed their first daughter and middle child Esme Olivia, six, in 2016, and in 2020 they welcomed their third baby, Winter Story, who is two.

Motherhood has certainly inspired Sarah with various projects beyond her acting career, as not only does she run a plant-based skincare line for babies and families, Bāeo, but she also published a children's book, Happiness is the Journey, in 2022.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.