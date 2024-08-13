Joanna Gaines recruits son Crew, 6, and his rarely-seen older brother Duke, 16, for family tradition on massive farm

Joanna Gaines is pulling her entire family unit together for an annual tradition on the farm — honey harvesting! The HGTV star, her husband Chip, and their kids got together to comb through their beehives.

The 46-year-old Magnolia Network co-founder shared a sweet glimpse of the family tradition, which also showcased the sweet bond between her youngest son, six-year-old Crew, and his rarely-seen older brother, 16-year-old Duke.

Watch the stunning visuals from the annual Gaines family honey harvest on the grounds of their massive family farm in Texas in the video below…

Joanna Gaines recruits her sons for honey harvesting on their family farm

Joanna and Chip, 49, share five children: sons Drake, 19, a soon-to-be college sophomore, Duke, and Crew, plus daughters Ella, 17, and Emmie Kay, 14. All of them make occasional appearances on their mom's social media page, although none more so than youngest Crew.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, when the host asked the TV couple whether Crew realized what his parents did for work, his dad responded: "I don't think so, no."

Although, given his many appearances on social media and on their variety of TV shows on the Magnolia Network and HGTV, Crew will more often than not get recognized when out and about, and will turn to his parents and ask: "Why does everyone know me?"

© Instagram The finished product was truly a sight to behold!

When on the Today Show promoting their new series Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, to commemorate the original Fixer Upper's 10th anniversary, they were asked about balancing their fame and family, right before Crew starts kindergarten.

MORE: Joanna Gaines shares rare family photos from beach vacation with husband Chip Gaines

"For us, the kids, family, that's what grounds us the most, and that's been [it]. Even before the cameras, we always just moved together, if that makes sense," Joanna shared.

© Instagram Despite being the youngest, it looks like Crew's also the most famous!

Chip termed their family-of-seven as a "little herd" and Joanna continued: "As Fixer started, you saw the kids were always with us. [We're] always trying to bring them down the journey, no matter what it looks like. But knowing that they're the most important thing."

MORE: Joanna Gaines' son Crew impresses fans with skills in new video from family home

They were praised for knowing when to pull back and when to focus on their family unit, which Chip credited to finding balance. "The idea that when you run these races, it feels like there's one marathon after another. You finish this marathon, in the practical sense, although in theory you take a week off or go recover somewhere."

© Instagram Of their three sons, Duke is seen the least on social media, compared to his brothers Drake and Crew

"But in life, you don't ever know where the starting line is or the finish line is, so you don't know when to take these breaks. So Jo and I really try our best."

MORE: Joanna Gaines seriously impresses with glimpse of son Crew's epic 6th birthday party — watch

Joanna elaborated on the "breaks," saying that sometimes they involved weekends of doing absolutely nothing, sometimes taking time off work, and "in some ways, it's a season where we're still working but we're saying no to other things, that's the ebb and flow, even of Fixer, that we've loved."

© Instagram "For us, the kids, family, that's what grounds us the most, and that's been [it]."

"It started as that, it's evolved into something a little simpler that just works better for our family. It's that evolution."