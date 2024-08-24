Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Marius Borg Høiby's rule-breaking royal lifestyle - tattoos, motorcycles & more
Subscribe
Marius Borg Høiby's rule-breaking royal lifestyle - tattoos, motorcycles & more
Marius Borg Hoiby sitting next to his mother Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit© Getty

Marius Borg Høiby's royal rule-breaking lifestyle: from tattoos to motorcycles

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son, 27, was arrested earlier this month

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway shares two children with the future king Crown Prince Haakon - Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 20, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 18.

However, the queen-to-be also has a son, 27-year-old Marius, from her previous relationship with convicted felon Morten Borg, and he appears not to be living by the royal rulebook as his younger siblings are doing as heir and third-in-line to the throne.

   
Marius Borg Hoiby with his mother, stepfather and half-siblings© Getty
Marius with his mother, stepfather and half-siblings in 2019

Marius' arrest and drug use

The princess' eldest made headlines earlier this month as he was arrested for "psychologically and physically" attacking a woman in her 20s who was later revealed to be his girlfriend. 

Marius Borg Hoiby wearing a tux in 2022© Getty
Marius Borg Hoiby spoke about his arrest in a statement via his lawyer

According to Se og Hør, Haakon's stepson spent more than 30 hours in police custody on Sunday 4 August following an "incident in an apartment" in Frogner, Oslo, and the woman was diagnosed with a concussion after being admitted to hospital.

In a statement via his lawyer, Marius said: "Last weekend something happened that should never have happened. I committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment in the intoxication of alcohol and cocaine after an argument."

He continued: "I have several mental disorders which mean that throughout my upbringing and adult life, I have had, and still have, challenges. I have struggled with substance abuse for a long time, something I have been in treatment for in the past. I will now resume this treatment and take it very seriously."

Crown Prince Haakon and new wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit with her son Marius at their 2001 wedding © picture alliance
Crown Prince Haakon and new wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit with her son Marius at their 2001 wedding

Marius added: "The drug use and my diagnoses do not excuse what happened in the apartment at Frogner on the night of Sunday last weekend. I want to be responsible for what I have done, and will explain myself truthfully to the police.

"For me, the most important thing is to say sorry to my girlfriend. She deserved neither what happened that night, nor the extreme pressure from both the Norwegian and foreign press afterwards. Being pursued by photographers and journalists at a time like this I know has been tough to stand in."

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra (front C) poses for a family photo with (front L and R) Norway's King Harald V and Norway's Queen Sonja and (back LtoR) Marit Tjessem, Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Norway's Crown Prince Haakon, Norway's Prince Sverre Magnus and Marius Borg Hoiby© Getty
Marius isn't a prince

He continued: "I also want to apologise to my family. I know that my actions have greatly affected you. So to you my love, I'm sorry. This should never have happened and I take full responsibility for my actions."

Marius's life outside the royal rulebook 

Marius is no stranger to defying the royal protocol that his siblings are subject to as the grandchildren of King Harald. In Norway, the 27-year-old has been referred to as the "black sheep" of the family as he sports tattoos and is a motorcycle mechanic. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeThe Royal Residences: A Look Inside

He has accompanied his mother on royal engagements since her royal wedding in 2001. However, the royal family stated that he doesn't officially have a public role.

In fact, according to Se Og Hor, in 2016 Marius came under fire for selling luxury items online using the Royal Palace as his address despite living in Skaugum. Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet has since called Marius' circle of friends one of "rich heirs, reality celebrities and influencers", as well as "people convicted of dealing with cocaine and serious crime."

Royal Palace in Oslo exterior© Alamy
Mrius set his address as the Royal Palace in Oslo

DISCOVER: Six princesses who overcame difficult times: from health battles to personal tragedies

Marius' father Morten Borg was in prison at the time of his birth for drug-related violent crimes. Mette-Marit was introduced to the father of her children by her former fiancé, John Ognby, who was also a convicted felon.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More