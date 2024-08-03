Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie jets off for adventurous summer trip on school break

Princess Beatrice's stepson is making the most of his break from school as he jetted off on an adventure-filled trip with his mother.

Eight-year-old Christopher Woolfe, affectionately known as Wolfie, is the son of the royal's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and his ex-partner Dara Huang.

© Instagram Dara and Wolfie headed to the US for the summer break

Young Wolfie was seen in an array of photos shared by his American architect mother as they enjoyed a state-side trip. The mother-son duo holidayed in Wisconsin, lapping up the sunshine and exploring the Oconomowoc area.

© Instagram Their holiday home is next level

"Country livin’ having a great American summer. What are you doing this summer?," the interior designer penned.

© Instagram They stayed in a lakeside property

She was seen outside a classic American diner The Kiltie with her young son before enjoying a spot of mini golf. Wolfie was also treated to a tennis match, and a swim in the river before making pizza from scratch.

Wolfie and his mother stayed in a stunning lakeside mansion with a swing overlooking the incredible views.

© Instagram Wolfie made homemade pizza

The trip was rounded off with a boat trip to make the most of the glorious weather.

© Instagram Wolfie headed out on a boat

Princess Beatrice's special relationship with her stepson

Sarah Ferguson's daughter shares a special bond with her stepson. He accompanied her to the Princess of Wales' Christmas carol concert where they were seen entering Westminster Abbey hand-in-hand.

© Getty Wolfie was seen with Beatrice at Kate's carol concert

In 2023 he joined Beatrice and Edoardo at the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham having been previously kept out of the royal spotlight until the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant in 2022.

Speaking to HELLO! about homeschooling during the pandemic in a conversation about dyslexia, the King's niece revealed: "Homeschooling, that was definitely not my forte! Not going to lie. Sadly, I can't blame that on dyslexia. But I've felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son (Wolfie) over the course of the school closures. It was a huge learning curve for all of us."

© Getty Wolfie was spotted with Eugenie and Beatrice, as well as Peter Phillips at the Platinum Pageant

The royal's close friend Gabriela Peacock also spoke with HELLO! about Beatrice's relationship with Edoardo's son.

"Bea has such a good heart and she's such a kind person, so motherhood came very naturally to her; she's a fantastic mum," the nutritionist and author said.

© CHRIS JACKSON Princess Beatrice has a close bond with Wolfie

"She's had Wolfie in her life since she and Edo met and has always been incredible with him. She is extremely nurturing and involved with both kids' lives. It's lovely to see my best friend growing into this next stage of her life and to share it with her."

Edoardo's ex opened up about her co-parenting relationship with her son's father and his royal wife in an interview with Harpers Bazaar.

© Instagram The architect shares Wolfie with her ex Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's immaculate London townhouse has its own glass lift and roof terrace

Dara revealed: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, ‘The more, the merrier. I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn’t have to be so easy."