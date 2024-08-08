How Christina Hall can redesign her $12M California home to ensure stability for the kids as Josh Hall moves out

As HGTV star Christina Hall moves on amid her divorce from husband Josh Hall, her focus will understandably be on her three children: Taylor, 13, Brayden, nine, and four-year-old Hudson.

But when a parental figure moves out of the family home – the Halls' live in Newport Beach, California, and also have property in Nashville – it can cause huge upheaval for the children, and it's an important time to ensure stability.

© Jon Kopaloff Christina (2nd L) with her three children and Josh

Christina, 41, recently confirmed on her Instagram Stories that she would not be listing her home, something that neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez believes is a decision only the family can make together.

"Preserving the current home might offer stability and continuity, which can be comforting during such a tumultuous time. The choice ultimately comes down to balancing the children's emotional needs with practical aspects like finances and personal preferences." he told HELLO!

"While some families might find that staying put and keeping things familiar helps, others might see the benefit in embracing a new environment to support a positive transition."

© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA Josh has moved out of their home in Newport Beach

However, as a real estate agent and interior designer, Christina may be considering a change to their home for a fresh start, something that Jodi Peterman, owner at Elizabeth Erin Designs, believes can be a helpful place to begin on the healing journey.

"It’s important to balance maintaining a familiar environment with making thoughtful changes. Involving the children in the redesign process can empower them and make them feel heard," Jodi told HELLO!

© HGTV Christina Hall gives a tour of her kids' work area

© HGTV Christina Hall's living room

If a family does decide to stay in the home, redesigning never has to be an expensive decision, nor does it mean major renovation.

Christina's home is a gorgeous $12 million property near the coast, with the design inspired by its location, full of light wood and stone, and large sliding doors that allow in plenty of light.

The colors are neutral, and in the area that she had planned for the kids' work area, there were plenty of family photos, while their bedrooms were all already specifically tailored for their individual personalities.

© HGTV Christina's son's bedrooms are tailored for them

Jodi suggests "adding a custom accent wall featuring the child's artwork" to your home, during this transition phase, however, while divorce doula Farhana Hussain adds that regardless of whether Christina choses to move out or stay, the most important thing is to involve the children.

Rearranging furniture or adding new soft furnishings can make a big difference, says Farhana, also recommending new pictures on the walls of their "new family" to help with the emotional transition.

"Ultimately, the goal is to create a space that feels safe, welcoming, and reflective of your new journey together. Whether it’s through minor tweaks or more significant redesigns, what matters most is that the home becomes a sanctuary for the 'new family' to thrive," she shares.

