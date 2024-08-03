Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie glows with blossoming baby bump

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie looked stunning in a new photo shared by her talk show host mother on Saturday.

The 30-year-old, who is expecting her first child with her fiancé Steve White, glowed in a gorgeous sky-blue ribbed bodycon dress which revealed her blossoming bump.

"Not long now!!," penned the excited grandmother-to-be. "My gorgeous girl @rosiekellysmith looking blooming beautiful. Treated herself to @bytimothydavid hairdo. She’s so organised and we all can’t wait to meet the new baby girl (I may or may not have a bought a few wee bits of clothes for her) I think granny is going to be my favourite title of all time."

Rosie's dark hair looked so chic in a bouncy blowdry and her natural makeup look featured a rosy pink lip.

Rosie's pregnancy news

The TV star's daughter announced the gender of her baby in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in May. Rosie was luminous in a white wrap dress alongside her mother as she revealed that she is expecting a baby girl.

"This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born," Lorraine told HELLO! "Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real."

The expectant mother revealed that she battled morning sickness for months two, three, and four but has since started to feel better and able to take time choosing out a name.

She said: "She says: "I really wanted to have a Scottish connection and we had a Scottish boy name sorted, but girls are hard. I’d like to have options."

Rosie's engagement

The year has been full of milestone moments for Lorraine's family.

The broadcaster's daughter announced she was engaged with a set of sun-soaked snaps in June. The mother-to-be looked simply stunning in a strapless white dress while on holiday, showing off her diamond ring as she rested her face in her hands.

"There are too many lovely things going on and I’m not quite sure what to do with myself," the bride-to-be wrote. "Everyone always told me you’ll know when it’s about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94".