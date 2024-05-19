Lorraine Kelly shares pride as daughter Rosie reveals baby's gender in HELLO! exclusive

When HELLO! arrives at the Buckinghamshire home of Lorraine Kelly, we are greeted with the pitter-patter of tiny paws and some friendly barks.

Ruby, a miniature wire-haired dachshund, is the pride and joy of Lorraine's daughter Rosie Smith – and will soon become a big "sister", as Rosie is expecting her first child with partner Steve White. So it's only fitting she steals the show on our exclusive photoshoot, in which Rosie and Lorraine share an exciting announcement with us.

"Will Ruby be having a little brother or sister?" says the doyenne of morning TV, joining Rosie around a pet-friendly cake made especially for Ruby to enjoy – and reveal their special news, which can be seen on the video below and in the latest issue of HELLO! Magazine.

WATCH: Hello! Exclusive: Rosie Kelly Smith's gender reveal

Lorraine, who has been married to Rosie's dad Steve Smith since 1992, is thrilled to be welcoming a new addition to the family at the beginning of September.

"This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born," she says. "Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real."

© HELLO! Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie are excited for the new arrival

When did Rosie find out about her pregnancy?

Rosie, who lives in the London borough of Islington with her partner, found out she was pregnant on New Year's Eve, "right after buying loads of alcohol and a cold-meat platter, which I then couldn't touch," she says with a laugh.

By mother's intuition, Lorraine already had an inkling that something was different. "I thought she was looking a wee bit peaky, but I had no idea it was that, so it was the best possible surprise. Of course, I cried when I found out – and Rosie's dad Steve is thrilled to bits, too."

Rosie tells the magazine how she and Steve had always planned to have a baby soon. "We'd talked about it a lot and we both wanted to become parents quite young, so that our parents can be around for as much as possible," she says.

Baby names

After suffering from constant nausea for months two, three and four of her pregnancy, Rosie is now feeling good – and thinking of names. She says: "I really wanted to have a Scottish connection and we had a Scottish boy name sorted, but girls are hard. I’d like to have options."

Proud grandparents

Being a grandparent is something Lorraine "really wanted one day" but, she says: "I never wanted to put Rosie under any pressure." Now her wish is about to become true, she couldn't be more excited.

"My married name is Smith so I'll be known as Granny Smith, like the apple!"

© HELLO! The mother-and-daughter duo exclusively revealed the baby's gender with HELLO!

"I'm very happy with being called Granny. I know some people don't like that, but I think it's a badge of honour," she adds.

When did Rosie announce the pregnancy?

Rosie shared a photo of her baby scan on her Instagram Stories alongside a trio of red heart emojis back in April.

Over on her feed, proud mum Lorraine shared Rosie's baby scan photo as she enthused: "THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family! Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve.

© HELLO! Lorraine will be known as Granny Smith

"It's the best news EVER! Posted @withregram. @rosiekellysmith We could not be more excited – you're already so loved little one."

The 29-year-old has been following in her mum's footsteps and last year, she joined Jeremy Vine on his Channel 5 show to discuss the news and current affairs. The star had previously been alongside her mum on Celebrity Gogglebox.