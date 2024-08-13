Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie breaks down in tears in emotional footage from lavish baby shower

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie broke down in tears after her friends and family surprised her with a glorious baby shower over the weekend.

The 30-year-old mother-to-be was embraced by her TV star mum as she burst into tears. Rosie looked gorgeous, wearing a billowing blue summer dress and white trainers. See the special moment below.

Captioning the post, Rosie wrote: "No words for the team that pulled off the most gorgeous baby shower [red love heart emoji].

"I had no idea what was happening—just told to wear a pretty dress by @stevewhite94 and that we were going on a 'last date.' It hasn’t sunk in yet that the girls made the trip from Bath and Edinburgh for this (with hand-delivered cupcakes from my fave @cuckoosbakery [cupcake emoji]).

© Instagram Rosie was overwhelmed by the special surprise

"Thank you so much to my boys and granny for bringing Ruby too—this baby will have the best people around her [bottle emoji]. (FYI, it was a big kick that happened in the last pic) #babyshower #countdownbegins."

Rosie wore her brunette locks down in a bouncy blow-dry, which looked flawless as she beamed in a series of photos from the special occasion.

© Instagram The mother-to-be looked beautiful as she cuddled her dog Ruby

"Not long now, and you look beautiful. A very lucky baby, having a mummy and daddy like you—oh yes, and grandparents! That’s the best job," one follower commented.

A second added: "The way your mum runs to you," alongside a red love heart emoji. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Ahh, this wee girl won’t be long till she's here!!"

© Instagram The decorations looked so beautiful

The gorgeous venue was decked out with decorations for the occasion, including a pink banner and pink and gold balloons. During the party, guests played "Guess the Baby" and enjoyed delicious-looking personalized cupcakes.

Rosie's adorable sausage dog, Ruby, took centre stage and was seen posing with all of the guests.

© Instagram Rosie had a selection of speciality cakes

One thing is for sure: Lorraine couldn’t be more excited to become a grandmother. She exclusively told HELLO! in May: "This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born," she said. "Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real."