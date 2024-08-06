Lorraine Kelly's pregnant daughter Rosie shows off cutest corner of baby girl's nursery weeks as due date looms

Lorraine Kelly's daughter, Rosie, is soon to be a mother for the first time. Last week, she shared an incredible glimpse into her baby girl's nursery.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 30-year-old shared a candid video from inside her North London home, showcasing the beautiful decor in the baby's room. See the video below.

The video revealed a stunning wooden cot. Hanging overhead was an adorable baby mobile with matching cream and beige animals. On the bed was a cream cushion adorned with the words: "Hello world."

Behind the furniture were beautiful beige floor-to-ceiling cupboards with gold handles.

© Instagram Rosie and her partner Steve are set to become parents for the first time

Captioning the video, she wrote: "All the essentials in my home changing bag I’ll be taking from room to room in the flat - but I think it will most likely be next to my bed!

"I thought about getting one of those wee trolleys everyone on here seems to have, but I thought in the long run this would be better. Pretty sure it’ll all change when she’s here, so I think I’ll do another video with an update on what’s inside after the first few weeks - let me know if I’ve missed anything!

© Instagram Rosie enjoyed a relaxing 'baby moon' last week

"The bag has three sections: one for changing, another for baby girl with muslins, sleepsuits/bodysuits, and the other for all the boob essentials - the pump is from @medela_uk_eu which so many friends have recommended."

One fan commented: "How exciting! She will be here before you know it." Another added: "So excited for you."

One person who couldn't be more besotted is Rosie's mum, Lorraine Kelly, who opened up exclusively to HELLO! about the news back in May.

She said: "This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born. Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real."

Talking about when Rosie first found out about the news, she added: "I thought she was looking a wee bit peaky, but I had no idea it was that, so it was the best possible surprise. Of course, I cried when I found out – and Rosie's dad Steve is thrilled to bits, too."

My married name is Smith so I'll be known as Granny Smith, like the apple!"