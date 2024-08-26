Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn displays epic hair transformation in rare photos from dad Larry Birkhead

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter with Larry Birkhead, Dannielynn Birkhead, is coming into her own.

After her mom's tragic passing aged 39 in 2007 just months after her birth, the teen was raised by her dad largely away from the spotlight in his home state of Kentucky.

And though the former photographer has always kept his daughter out of the public eye, he does delight fans with the occasional update, the latest giving a fun glimpse into his daughter's personality and hobbies.

Larry shows his and Dannielynn's Kentucky neighborhood during a storm

Larry took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a glimpse of his and Dannielynn's latest trip to California for the Official Power Morphicon Convention, a biannual Tokusatsu convention, the franchise behind Power Rangers.

For the special event, Dannielynn, who will be 18 years old next month, got to dress up, and meet, as some of her favorite characters. Her dad shared photos of her in different costumes and wigs, smiling ear-to-ear as she posed for photos with some of the Tokusatsu franchise actors.

"Had an awesome time at this weekend's @officialpowermorphicon in Pasadena, California thanks to @tokuspirits!" Larry wrote in his caption, adding: "Dannielynn got to meet some of her favorite actors from Japanese live-action television."

He further shared: "She was so excited to meet @maaaaaaaasahiro (Masahiro Inoue) who plays 'Decade' from 'Kamen Rider Decade' that she was overcome with joy. She was also excited to meet @yuikoike_official (Gokai Pink) and @ozawa_ryota (Gokai Red) from 'Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger' @yasuhisa_furuhara0813 (Go-on Red) from 'Engine Sentai Go-Onger' was her other favorites!"

Plus, sharing details about Dannielynn's different costumes, he added: "Dannielynn cosplayed three different 'Kamen Rider' characters at the event. First up was, 'Hino Eiji' Followed by 'Ankh' (@ryosuke.miura216 ) and to finish the convention off, she cosplayed Ankh possessing Eiji from the 'Kamen Rider OOO 10th: Core Medal of Resurrection' movie, complete with Ankh's (Greeed) bird-style hand and feather infused hair."

© Instagram Dannielynn will be 18 next week

The fun isn't over for the father-daughter duo however, and with Dannielynn's milestone 18th birthday coming up on September 7, her dad teased: "This is the first stop and pre-celebration for Dannielynn's upcoming birthday celebration! The countdown begins now!" before hinting that the two were possibly gearing up for a vacation to Japan.

© Instagram The teen appearaed overjoyed to be meeting some of her favorite actors

Following Larry's sweet update, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over how he indulges his daughter's interests, with one writing: "I have no idea what you are talking about and whether you spelled it right, but you are an amazing dad!!," as others followed suit with: "You have the coolest father-daughter relationship! You're such an amazing father," and: "What a special experience for her!! What fun!" as well as: "Her smile says it all. Fun memories."

© Getty Images Larry raised his daughter in Kentucky

In addition to celebrating her 18th birthday next week, Dannielynn is also busy exploring her options for her forthcoming college career. In a conversation with People last year about the big milestone, her dad reflected: "It's one of those things that all parents go through. They don't want their kids to go off, but they know they have to."

He confessed: "It's one of those things where she's just now dipping her toe into getting stuff, and people are mailing her things. And every time I get something in the mail for college, I don't know if I really want to give her this because she might take them up on this offer and go somewhere to college."