Anna Nicole Smith's teen daughter Dannielynn supports dad Larry Birkhead during trip back home

Anna Nicole Smith's only daughter, 17-year-old Dannielynn, made quite an impression over the weekend at the annual Kentucky Derby with her black Gianfranco Ferre dress, previously worn by Janet Jackson.

The teen has traditionally attended the event each year with her dad Larry Birkhead, and after their eventful weekend, her father shared a glimpse of their journey back home.

The 51-year-old posted a snap of theirs from the flight back, Dannielynn dressed in an black tee with headphones covered in stickers, Larry in a blue polo and baseball cap.

Larry, however, also took the opportunity to share that he was terrified of flying, but was able to pull through thanks to not only his daughter, but the attendant onboard their Delta flight.

"On our way back home from a great @kentuckyderby weekend. Since I am scared to fly, I got a note for being a good boy. Thanks Kirsten," he captioned his post, with many of his followers continuing to remark on how much Dannielynn had grown.

He even shared a photo of the note he got from his Delta attendant, which read: "Thank you for flying with us. Hey! I know you were nervous to fly today, but you did great!! We're always here for your safety and comfort. Despite the minor bumps, I hope you had a great experience today."

© Instagram Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead on their flight back home from the Kentucky Derby

The father-daughter duo have made a tradition out of attending the Derby each year, one of the rare times his daughter with the late Anna Nicole makes public appearances, ever since she was quite young.

This was Dannielynn's first Derby since she graduated from high school earlier this year, which Larry mentioned with pride when sharing a recap of their night at the Barnstable-Brown Gala the night before the Derby.

"On our way to Barnstable-Brown Gala for the kick-off of the @kentuckyderby weekend," he penned on social media. "Dannielynn is wearing her second @janetjackson outfit to the party that I got from Janet's @juliens_auctions charity auction."

© Instagram Larry shared a note he'd received on his Delta flight

"Looking forward to a fun Derby weekend with the newly graduated high school student!"

The occasion turned a little bittersweet when Larry noted how this might be one of their last times at the Derby together, given that Dannielynn will presumably leave the nest behind for college soon.

© Instagram Dannielynn's dress for the Barnstable-Brown Gala was previously worn by Janet Jackson

A departure from the black dress with combat boots, the 17-year-old went for a red voluminous gown for the actual Derby, inspired by one of her favorite Japanese TV characters Hino Eiji, plus a quick trim.

"On the way to @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn after a great night at the Barnstable-Brown Gala and quick morning haircut or two," he wrote. "Dannielynn's dress was inspired by her favorite character Hino Eiji, Kamen Rider OOO TaJaDor combo – she made me write that – because that character had the same shoulders as the design of the dress she found!"

© Instagram Her dress for the Derby was inspired by one of her favorite TV characters

"Hey whatever works, just trying to spend a little quality time as this weekend of traditions come to a close…"