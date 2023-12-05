Larry Birkhead shares heartbreaking words about Anna Nicole Smith and her late son Daniel with insight into life with daughter Dannielynn

On November 28, Larry Birkhead and his daughter Dannielynn marked what would've been the late Anna Nicole Smith's 56th birthday with a sweet picture tribute.

However, the 50-year-old entertainment photographer took to his own social media page to share a more in-depth look inside his complicated feelings surrounding the day over 16 years after the actress' death in 2007.

He shared a compilation of photographs capturing their brief romance, several throwbacks of them dancing and cozying up to each other, interspersed with photos of Anna Nicole at her peak.

© Instagram Larry shared a late birthday tribute to Anna Nicole

The video was soundtracked by the emotional 1980 Willie Nelson track "Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground," opening up about their courtship and how much the song actually meant to them.

"I had put this together to mark Anna Nicole's Birthday, but I was sick this year," he started. "We did post a picture on Anna's official Instagram @annanicolesmith1 but since this has my ugly face in it, I will keep it on my page!"

© Getty Images He opened up about the bittersweet nature of celebrating her birthday

Larry explained that he and their 17-year-old daughter often remember Anna Nicole, regardless of special occasions like her birthday. "Even though I didn't post it that day, I remember her every day in a special way.

"But after years go by, sometimes you don't feel like posting and sometimes you keep the memory to yourself," he continued, adding: "At any rate, I don't make it too heavy on Dannielynn these dates of remembrances however, she never needs an excuse for a cake!

"So… we celebrated in our own way." Larry also recalled his bittersweet tie to Anna Nicole's late son Daniel, who died at the age of 20 just three days after Dannielynn was born, in the hospital room while he was visiting his mom and newborn sister.

"Sometimes the dates should be happy but they are sad – just like my birthday is the same day as Anna's son Daniel," Larry remarked. So you always are on a roller coaster of emotions it seems."

© Getty Images Larry and Anna shared one daughter, Dannielynn

Speaking of their connection to the 1980 song, he continued: "Anna loved this song and I would sing it for her until she tried to shut me up by slapping me usually with some sort of diamond ring on her hand." He sweetly concluded: "Happy Birthday-ish Anna Nicole."

© Getty Images "I remember her every day in a special way."

Fans responded to the emotional tribute with sweet comments like: "I'm so proud of you Larry! I'm glad Dannielynn has you in her life," and: "What a beautiful touching tribute. Thank you for always honoring her memory. I'm sure she's watching over Dannielynn feeling proud of the great job you've done raising her," plus: "This made me tear up! Loved her since I was 19 and saw her in a newspaper article," as well as: "You're a true inspiration to parents everywhere who lost a loved one! Your beautiful daughter is fortunate to have such a loving dad!"

