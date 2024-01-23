Larry Birkhead gets 'trolled' by daughter Dannielynn in sweet birthday pics, honors Anna Nicole Smith's late son Daniel

Larry Birkhead celebrated his birthday with his daughter by his side, and honored the late Daniel Wayne Smith, who would have turned 38 the same day.

The photographer and doting dad marked his 51st birthday on January 22, and shared with fans a glimpse of what he and his daughter Dannielynn got up to, including the cheeky, "really bad" photos the teenager took of her dad.

Dannielynn is Larry's daughter from his brief relationship with the late Anna Nicole Smith, who passed away in February 2007, months after welcoming her daughter In September of the previous year.

WATCH: Larry Birkhead shows his and Dannielynn’s Kentucky neighborhood during a storm

In honor of his birthday, Larry took to Instagram and shared a slew of photos from his special day, the first of which capture him and his daughter having a laugh over a meal.

He also shared a throwback photo of him celebrating his fourth birthday alongside his twin brother Louie, plus one of Anna Nicole with her late son Daniel, who she shared with ex-husband Billy Wayne Smith. Daniel, whose birthday also fell on January 22, passed away aged 20 in September 2006, three days after the birth of his younger sister Dannielynn.

In his caption, Larry wrote: "I got trolled on my birthday by my daughter!!" before sharing: "A friend took us to dinner for my birthday and Dannielynn continued her journey to take really bad pictures of me."

Referencing the throwback with his twin brother, he added: "Check out those haircuts and the cool floors!"

MORE: Anna Nicole Smith's ex Larry Birkhead pays touching tribute to late star on birthday

MORE: Anna Nicole Smith's ex Larry Birkhead pays touching tribute to late star on birthday

Then, paying tribute to Anna Nicole's late son, he wrote: "Today would have been Anna Nicole's son Daniel's birthday as well," and endearingly noted: "I miss celebrating the day with him as well."

© Insatgram Larry jokingly called out his daughter's "bad" photos of him

He continued: "I'm always thinking about him (especially on this day) and the great person he could and would have been," before concluding with: "Trolls, Bowls (haircuts) and Angels, what a day!"

MORE: Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn looks just like her mom in rare photo – fans react

It's a big year for both Larry as well Dannielynn, who is currently exploring her options for her forthcoming college career. In a conversation with People last year about the big milestone, Larry reflected: "It's one of those things that all parents go through. They don't want their kids to go off, but they know they have to."

© Getty Anna Nicole and her son Daniel in 2004

He explained: "It's one of those things where she's just now dipping her toe into getting stuff, and people are mailing her things. And every time I get something in the mail for college, I don't know if I really want to give her this because she might take them up on this offer and go somewhere to college."

The Kentucky-native also shared what his daughter's interests are shaping up to be so far, revealing: "She's starting to show an interest in forensics," and: "She takes a forensic class in high school, and she enjoys it, so she's starting to talk about that, which is great because I like to watch Dateline."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.