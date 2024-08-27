Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hilary Swank shares rare snap of her baby twins as she reveals parenting struggles on family getaway
Hilary Swank at the Oscars 2018© Steve Granitz

The Million Dollar actress shares her twins with husband Philip Schneider

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Hilary Swank has delighted fans with a rare and heartwarming glimpse into her life as a mother of twins, sharing a sweet snap that perfectly captures the joys—and challenges—of traveling with little ones. 

In her latest post, the Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself in the cockpit of an airplane, cradling one of her baby twins.

The image, which has already garnered much attention, shows Hilary looking as radiant as ever, despite what was surely a long journey. 

She captioned the photo with her signature humor, giving a playful nod to aviation legend Amelia Earhart: "Surprise... Amelia has been found! After 24 hours of travel with 2 babies who refuse to sleep on planes, we decided to take our final flight home into our own hands," Hilary joked, before quickly clarifying, "Kidding!!"

She went on to express her gratitude for the crew that made her trip more bearable, writing, "We were in wonderful hands with the @fly_fijiairways crew. 

Hilary shares rare pic of her twins© Instagram
Hilary shares rare pic of her twins

So happy we extended our trip to spend time in the beautiful land that is Fiji and connect with the incredible people that live there. More content to come soon." The mention of Fiji hints at a blissful family getaway, and fans are eagerly awaiting more glimpses of Hilary’s tropical adventure with her family.

Hilary, 49, and her husband, Philip Schneider, welcomed their twins, daughter Aya and son Ohm, in April 2023. Since then, the star has been open about the ups and downs of raising twins, offering a refreshingly honest perspective on motherhood.

Hilary with her twins when they were first born© Instagram
Hilary with her twins when they were first born

In February, Hilary attended the premiere of her film Ordinary Angels at the SVA Theatre in New York, where she reflected on her new life as a mother of two. She candidly discussed the challenges that come with having twins, admitting that the sleepless nights have been particularly tough.

“I think that being a mother of twins, I never have had a singleton, so I don't know what that's like," Hilary told People.

Hilary Swank on a stroll with her newborn twins in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
Hilary Swank on a stroll with her newborn twins in a photo shared on Instagram

 "But I know that the sleepless nights are hard, and when you have one that might sleep through the night, the other one's not, so it's kind of this trade-off every night."

Despite the exhaustion that comes with juggling two newborns, Hilary remains grounded and mindful of the fleeting nature of these early years.

Hilary Swank showcasing her baby bump
Hilary Swank showcasing her baby bump

“But I know this is also a season, and it too will pass, and I try and remind myself that there's going to be a day when I'm like, ‘Oh, I'd love to wake up right now and just hold you.’ So just trying to hold on to that,” she added, displaying the resilience and optimism that have endeared her to fans around the world.

As the twins continue to grow, Hilary is also looking forward to the new challenges that lie ahead. “Well, they're only crawling, so it's not like we're out of control or anything,” she joked, acknowledging that the real adventures are yet to come.

