Hilary Swank has some choice words for people who complain about parenthood.

The 49-year-old welcomed twins Aya and Ohm with her husband, Philip Schneider in April last year, and admits that she can't understand why some people moan about having children.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Hilary Swank shares pregnancy news

"[There's] a lot of complaining. 'Oh my God, your life gets kind of taken away. It gets hijacked until they get back in school,'" she said on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Tuesday.

"I'm like, 'Good. Hijack the heck out of it!'" she added before saying becoming a parent is "absolutely [a blessing]".

Despite Hilary always wanting to be a mom, she didn't welcome her twins until she was 48, which she says enables her to enjoy motherhood more.

She said: "Because we didn't have them younger so I don't know what that would have been like then, but I think there is something for me anyway right now that I'm able to give my focus to them in a way that I wouldn't have been able to at that point."

© Instagram Hilary welcomed twins in April 2023

She explained: "I can give my all to them because I'm in a blessed position that I can say, 'Oh, I'm going to go back to work now,' or 'I'm going to take this time off now.'"

Hilary was thrown in at the deep end when she became a first-time mom to not one but two babies, but she wouldn't change a thing as she said it is "double the fun, double the joy, double the love".

"It's just so much good," she gushed. "I just love it so much. It's so much fun."

© Instagram Hilary gave birth to twins aged 48

Hilary shared the same sentiments during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month. "It is the best in the whole wide world," she said.

"It's more joy and more fun and more exhausting – it's more everything than I ever thought it would be. It's more glorious. It's the most extraordinary thing."

© Instagram Hilary has always wanted to be a mom

It took Hilary almost a year to share the names of her children, which she did in a sweet Valentine's Day post.

She posted a photo that showed her twins sitting on a beach with their backs to the camera and their names, Aya and Ohm, affectionately inscribed in the sand behind them.

© Instagram Hilary named her twins Aya and Ohm

Alongside the heartwarming image, Hilary wrote: "I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I'll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first."

She added: "Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine's Day. P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"

Sharing the meaning behind the names of her twin babies during an appearance on the Today show in February, Hilary said that Aya was inspired by a courageous Syrian refugee girl she and her husband met in Lebanon.

© Getty Hilary and Philip married in 2018

"She was just this courageous, brave young girl full of life going through a really difficult time. My husband and I were like, she's so beautiful, what a great name," Hilary shared.

Meanwhile, their son's name, Ohm, draws from a universal concept. "Ohm is considered the first universal sound and unites all people," she explained, emphasizing the name's symbolic resonance of unity and connection.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.