Hilary Swank's twins are growing up so fast as she highlights differences between Aya and Ohm

Hilary Swank has been on cloud nine ever since she welcomed her twin babies with her husband, Philip Schneider in April 2023.

The 49-year-old finally shared their names in a sweet Valentine's Day post, and has now given more insight in raising daughter, Aya, and son, Ohm – even revealing the differences between the 10-month-olds.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hilary revealed that Aya is already starting to say her first words, while Ohm is not quite there yet.

© Getty Images Hilary and her husband welcomed twins in 2023

"She goes, 'Hi, hi, hi,' to everything," Hilary proudly told host Jimmy, adding that Aya also likes to growl and "really commits".

Meanwhile, when it comes to her son, she said Ohm prefers to point at things and exclaim, "Ah!"

Touching on how she has adapted to motherhood, Hilary admitted that while it's "exhausting" raising twins, it's better than she ever imagined it could be.

"It is the best in the whole wide world," she said. "It's more joy and more fun and more exhausting — it's more everything than I ever thought it would be."

Hilary shared this photo to announce her twins' arrival

She added: "It's more glorious. It's the most extraordinary thing."

On Wednesday, Hilary shared an adorable photo of her children on Instagram which revealed their unique names.

The image showed her twins sitting on a beach with their backs to the camera and their names, Aya and Ohm, affectionately inscribed in the sand behind them.

© Instagram Hilary revealed her twins' names on Valentine's Day

Alongside the heartwarming image, Hilary wrote: "I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I'll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first."

She added: "Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine's Day. P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"

The Million Dollar Baby star announced the arrival of her twins on April 10, 2023, but she didn't reveal their exact birthdate. In October 2022, she revealed she was expecting twins during an appearance on Good Morning America, which you can watch below.

WATCH: Hilary Swank announces pregnancy

While talking about her show Alaska Daily, co-anchor Robin Roberts said that Hilary had something "you'd like to share".

"I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now. My next thing is I'm going to be a mom," she announced, adding: "And not just of one, but of two."

Hilary always had a feeling that she would be a mom of twins. "Since I was a little girl, I was like, 'I'm gonna have twins someday,'" she explained to Access Hollywood.

Hilary always knew she would have twins

"My grandmother is a twin. And my husband's grandmother's a twin. So, it runs in the family. But I just always felt like I would. I didn't know I was going to do it at 48, but here we are!"

Hilary and her husband are raising their babies in their dream home in Colorado, which they built just before their arrival.

When the twins grow older, the children will enjoy lots of space to run around, with Hilary's home boasting acres and acres of land.

Hilary loves being a mom

"We found this 168-acre piece of land that was just magical. It just called to us and we couldn't stop thinking about it," she told Architectural Digest.

"It was great that we were in the middle of nature," she added. "We can't see our neighbors, no one for miles – we just had [it all] right there."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.