Emotional Hilary Swank talks life with baby twins and wells up with tears remembering late father

Hilary Swank sat down for a new interview with CBS News Sunday Morning to reflect on her storied career, talk about her latest film project, Ordinary Angels, and life off the screen.

The 49-year-old actress has embraced a new phase in her life, having welcomed now ten-month-old twins Aya and Ohm with husband Philip Schneider.

However, she also spoke about her years-long break from Hollywood in 2014 to care for her father Stephen Michael Swank, who was recovering from a lung transplant at the time.

A glimpse of Hilary Swank's new film, "Ordinary Angels"

In her interview, she said: "I know a lot of people were like 'Oh my gosh, how can you take that much time off your career? Aren't you worried about…' And I'm like, worried about what? I'm only worried about my dad's health.

"To think that my career could go away was the least of my concerns, the absolute last thing. But it was such a great time, and we became even closer obviously."

At this point, Hilary's eyes welled up with tears as she fought to keep the emotion out of her voice. "He's one of my favorite people in the whole world, and…I miss him every day. And I would've only regretted not being there."

© Getty Images Hilary took a three-year break from Hollywood to care for her ailing father

However, her father passed away on October 1, 2011 at the age of 73, and didn't get to meet his two grandchildren. But the two-time Oscar winning star is finding the joy in life as a mom and spoke briefly about her kids.

"They just turned ten months old," she gushed. "And I've been with them every single day."

MORE: Hilary Swank pays heartfelt tribute to her 'angel' baby twins in rare personal post

A week after announcing the birth of her twins in April 2023, the Boys Don't Cry star took to her Instagram with sweet photographs of herself with her dad to pay tribute on his birthday and reflect on what could've been.

© Getty Images The star welcomed her twins with husband Philip Schneider

"You would be 75 today, and a Great Papa to two more extraordinary souls," she penned. "I celebrate you everyday and the beautiful grace filled gift you were and continue to be in my life.

"You are greatly missed by so many, but I can't imagine anyone missing you more than me. Thank you for being my guiding light. I love you, Dad. Always and forever through every lifetime."

MORE: Hilary Swank impresses with rare comment on baby twins in glimpse of family lake vacation

In October, on the second anniversary of his passing, she shared another photo with her late father, writing: "It's been two years since you passed. You brought so much joy to all who were blessed to know you. Your memory still does. I love you forever."

This Valentine's Day, she prefaced her coming weeks of TV appearances to promote her new film, which comes out later this month, to reveal the names of her babies for the first time.

MORE: Hilary Swank was ethereal in backless wedding dress for 20,000-acre preserve nuptials

Sharing a beautiful photo of their names spelled out on the sand behind them on the beach, Hilary captioned her post with: "I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I'll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first.

© Instagram On Valentine's Day, Hilary revealed the names of her ten-month old babies

"Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine's Day," she continued, before adding: "P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.