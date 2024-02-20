Hilary Swank reveals the beautiful story behind her twin’s unique names

Hilary Swank recently shared the joys and profound fulfillment of motherhood, marking a new chapter in her illustrious life.

During a heartfelt discussion on the Today show, the two-time Oscar winner opened up about the unique origins behind the names of her twin babies, Aya and Ohm, revealing the depth of thought and meaning she and her husband, Philip Schneider, poured into choosing these names.

The name Aya was inspired by a courageous Syrian refugee girl they met in Lebanon. "She was just this courageous, brave young girl full of life going through a really difficult time. My husband and I were like, she’s so beautiful, what a great name," Hilary shared, reflecting on the impact of their encounter.

Meanwhile, Ohm, their son's name, draws from a universal concept — "Ohm is considered the first universal sound and unites all people," she explained, emphasizing the name's symbolic resonance of unity and connection.

The 49-year-old expressed a newfound understanding of joy and purpose through the lens of motherhood, an experience that she admits surpassed her expectations.

Despite anticipating the joys of motherhood, she confessed: "Then you have babies and you’re like, ‘I get it.' The love is so expansive, it’s so joyous, and every single day I get to wake up and be with them is like my fullest purpose."

Hilary Swank with her twins

This revelation underscores the transformative power of motherhood, even for someone who has experienced considerable joy and success in life.

Reflecting on the year 2023, Hilary took to Instagram to express gratitude for her "Angel Babies," proclaiming that their presence makes "everyday, the best day ever."

This sentiment captures the essence of her journey into motherhood, a journey filled with unparalleled joy and a deeper sense of purpose.

© Instagram Hilary shares latest images of her growing twins and reveals their names

Hilary’s announcement of her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October 2022 was a moment of personal revelation and excitement.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," she shared, embracing the dual blessing of expecting twins with open arms.

© Getty Images Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider

Hilary and Phillip, who solidified their bond by getting engaged in 2016 after a year of dating, celebrated their union amidst the serene Redwoods of California in August 2018.

