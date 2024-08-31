Ginger Zee shares major parenting concerns after adorable date day with son

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee has shared an adorable picture of her son at an arcade while also acknowledging that the arcade is a hotbed for single use trash plastic.

"This is a moment in parenting I struggle with. Personally I’m always avoiding single use, trash plastic… but seeing my child experience the joy of choosing a trinket after playing at an arcade is nostalgic and I have to bite my tongue so I don’t make him too deprived of 'the normal stuff,'" Ginger shared alongside the snap of her son looking for his prize.

© Instagram Ginger Zee's son looks inside a case looking for arcade prizes

Ginger is known for being environmentally-cautious, and went on to remind followers that better prizes would include less plastic, writing: "Wouldn’t it be just as fun if we included useful items like crayons, mini pads or paper for notes, or even crafting items? A gal can dream."

The mom-of-two also thanked the arcade staff for their "incredible patience" as her son spent time picking out his "trinket".

But it was her husband Ben Aaron who had the last laugh, as he quipped in the comments: "Was it the plastic or the fact that 50 bucks got us 3 pencil erasers?," referencing the amount of money they spent for so few prizes.

© Instagram Ginger's sons Adrian and Miles pose next to Mickey Mouse at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant is mom to two sons, Miles, six, and Adrian, eight, and she told HELLO! in 2022 she had been raising her sons to make sensible decisions that will help to save the planet, including teaching them about composting and renewable energy.

"We talk about it every single day - my kids can't take a bite of something without me talking about where it came from. The big thing is also single-use water bottles, and it needs to be rethought and the best time to teach that is when they are five," she said.

© Getty Images Ginger was promoted to Chief Meteorologist on GMA in 2013

She continued: "We make lots of choices like that—what containers our toothpaste is in, and making sure our hand soap is dissolvable. I would always encourage people to eliminate single use plastic, and use companies thinking about their packaging. I am a very annoying person when I go to the grocery store, to be honest.

"Right now we are working on rewilding our yard because green grass became the American ideal for so long but it is incredibly wasteful and needs fertilizers and chemicals and water, and all of that is so unnecessary. Making the native lawn fashionable is one of my goals.