ABC's Ginger Zee reveals her jaw-dropping Christmas tree inside family home with husband, two sons

Ginger Zee is finally getting into the holiday spirit after returning home to her family from a breathtaking few days of reporting on the Northern Lights in Canada.

The Good Morning America meteorologist, 42, gave her one million plus fans a view of her beautifully decorated New York home, and their gigantic Christmas tree.

The tree stretched far above her and husband Ben Aaron in a photo she shared, covered in baubles, stars, wreaths, and twinkling lights. On the door hung plush gray stockings with the family's names on them.

Their living area, in which the tree was set up, also featured a plush couch and ottoman, an area rug atop dark wood, a marble fireplace, and a TV above the mantelpiece from which the lights of the tree reflected.

"'Tis the season… so glad to be home with my boys and celebrating the Christmas season @benaarontv and I even went out to a holiday party. What a beautiful time," she captioned her photo.

Fans lavished the post with praise and compliments, saying: "Great pic! Hope you guys have an amazing Christmas season!" and: "Enjoy Ginger, you deserve it! Looking good both of you," as well as: "Merry Christmas to you and your family! Enjoy!" plus: "Beautiful photo of you both. I hope you had a great evening together! The tree is spectacular, too! Happy holidays wished for your boys and you."

© Instagram Ginger Zee and Ben Aaron pose in front of their Christmas tree in the family home

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant immediately got into the thick of things as soon as she returned home, making Christmas cookies with her two sons, Miles, five, and Adrian, seven.

"Feel like the boys are making real artistic progress since last year's Christmas cookies," she wrote alongside photos of their attempts at a few baked goods for the holiday season.

"Used a delicious recipe for the actual cookie from @daphneoz and everyone was high for an hour on the frosting."

Fans were complimentary, leaving responses like: "They look beautiful! Just keep making memories!" and: "Enjoy your boys, they grow up too fast! How I miss those moments." A few noticed how one of the gingerbread cookies lost its leg, remarking: "Looks like one had a problem keeping it together. LOL," and: "Oh no, gingerbread cookie has a broken leg, sample yum!"

© Instagram Ginger and Ben are parents to sons Miles and Aaron

Ginger finally returned to GMA on Monday morning after a few days away in Canada, capturing the famed Aurora Borealis for a segment on the ABC morning news show.

"Soul-stirring atmospheric alchemy last night with the Aurora Borealis," she described it alongside a few gorgeous photos of the natural phenomenon, and fans were just as entranced.

© Instagram Ginger Zee visits the Aurora Borealis with her team, in a photo shared on Instagram

"Looks like you're having a blast! Need you back soon!" one enthused, with another saying: "It's incredible in the pics, cannot imagine the breathtaking feeling being there!!!" and a third adding: "LIVING FOR THIS CONTENT!! Can I be your assistant on the next one???"

