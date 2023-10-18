GMA hosts and their adorable kids: George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Ginger Zee, more

'Good Morning America' viewers enjoy the company of their favorite hosts on their TV screens each weekday morning – but when the cameras stop rolling, the likes of George Stephanopoulos and Lara Spencer have their own families to return home to.

The stars of 'GMA' have certainly become household names and have been pictured enjoying time away from the studios at either red carpet events or family gatherings with their children.

And when fans get a glimpse at their children, many are blown away by the strong family resemblance. Meet the cast of GMA's kids below…

'GMA' hosts' children

Lara Spencer

© Instagram Lara Spencer with her husband Richard and her kids Duff and Katharine

Lara Spencer is mom to daughter, Katharine 'Kate' Haffenreffer, 19, and son, Duff Haffenreffer, 21, whom she shares with her ex-husband of 15 years, David Haffenreffer.

Kat is a student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, while Duff currently studies at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Lara has been more open about sharing photos of her children on social media over the last few months after she became an empty nester when Kate left for college in August.

© Instagram Lara Spencer's daughter Katharine looks just like her mom

She recently visited her daughter to cheer her on in her school's hockey match, after spending the weekend with Duff in Texas. Speaking to Greenwich magazine about raising her offspring, Lara previously said: "I want them to dream big. That's what my parents did for me." She also told Family Circle: "Kate and Duff aren't afraid to experiment and try different things, and I really love that about them."

Ginger Zee

© Instagram Ginger Zee with her husband Ben Aaron and their sons Adrian and Miles

Chief meteorologist, Ginger Zee, shares two sons, Adrian, seven, and Miles, five, with her husband, journalist Ben Aaron, whom she married in 2014. Ginger loves to share photos of her sons online and adores being a mother.

However, her busy work schedule has caused her to be subjected to criticism in the past. She previously called out one person who commented on a post about her job: "Who's raising your kids?"

© Instagram Ginger Zee loves being a mom to two sons

In response, Ginger said: "When people have an opinion/critique, it says more about them than it does about me. I'm so peaceful and grateful for the family I'm creating while fulfilling my career goals. It's not for everyone, but I'm not everyone, I'm me."

George Stephanopoulos

© Getty Images George Stephanopoulos with his wife Ali Wentworth, and their daughters Harper and Elliott

George Stephanopoulos is a proud dad to two daughters, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 18, whom he shares with his wife, Ali Wentworth. They too are now empty nesters after Harper moved from NYC to Tennessee in August to begin her studies at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. Elliott, meanwhile, started her junior year at Brown University.

Speaking to 'GMA' online about his quieter home, George said: "Ali and I met and got married within nine months, and had a baby nine months later, so we've never known a house without kids really."

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's daughters have both left home for college

Ali took Harper's departure hard, sharing on Instagram after dropping her off at college: "Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready! I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents."

Michael Strahan

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Michael Strahan and his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia

Michael Strahan is a dad of four. He shares twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, who will soon turn 19, with his second ex-wife, Jean Muggli. He is also a father to Michael Jr., 28, and his other daughter, Tanita, 31, from his relationship with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

Michael is incredibly proud of all his children and recently celebrated his twin daughters' enrolment in college. Isabella is embracing life at USC in California while Sophia is a student at Duke University in North Carolina. "I'm very proud of them, I'm a happy father," he said of their college acceptances.

Michael Strahan with his son, Michael Jnr., and his eldest daughter, Tanita

He has also gushed about his older kids too, telling New York Family that Michael Jr is "funny", adding: "He just got his car about two weeks ago, and he washes it and takes care of it every day. He's a very particular young man. He's very smart too."

Speaking about Tanita, Michael said: "She's kind of like me in the sense that she has a very strong personality, but a silent strong personality. She's not going to be one to walk into a room and make it all about her. She definitely has an opinion and she's very smart and she knows what she wants, which I love about her."

Dr. Jennifer Ashton

Dr. Jennifer Ashton with her children, Alex (L) and Chloe (R) and her husband, Tom Werner

Chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton has two children, Alex, 24, and Chloe, 22, although she rarely shares photos of them on social media.

However, she made an exception last Mother's Day when she posted a sweet tribute to them alongside a rare photo of the trio hiking. "Every day is Mother's Day with my @alex.ashton @chloee_ashtonn I love you both more than the universe! #mothersday," she wrote.

Jennifer shared her kids with her late ex-husband Robert Ashton. The pair divorced in 2017, and sadly two weeks after it was finalized, Robert took his own life.

Amy Robach

© Photo: Instagram Amy Robach shares two daughters with her first husband

Former 'GMA3' anchor Amy Robach shares two daughters, Ava, 21 – who is a performing arts student – and Annie, 16, with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh. Both Ava and Annie have their mom's smile but sport dark hair while Amy has blonde locks.

When Amy married Andrew Shue in 2010, she and her daughters became a blended family alongside Andrew and his three sons, Nathaniel, Wyatt, and Aidan.

Despite the family no longer living together now that Amy is in a relationship with her former 'GMA3' co-anchor, T.J. Holmes, her daughters still have a close relationship with Andrew and his sons and have been pictured on various outings together following their parents' split.

T.J. Holmes

© Photo: Instagram T.J. Holmes has three children and shares his youngest with his second ex-wife

T.J. Holmes – who was sacked from 'GMA3' alongside Amy after their affair was exposed – has three children in total. He shares son Jaidan and daughter Brianna with his first wife, Amy Ferson, whom he divorced in 2007, and daughter Sabine, ten, with his second ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.

A few months after the birth of his youngest child, T.J. told Essence that "fatherhood is glorious." In June 2020, he posted a video on Instagram of himself doing Sabine's hair, one of the rare family moments he shared on social media over the years.

In January, T.J. was spotted shopping for gifts ahead of Sabine's birthday, her first following her dad filing for divorce after news of his new relationship.

