Eva Mendes shares rare video of daughters as she reveals the one activity 'I hate'

Eva Mendes is a mom first and foremost, and she's more than willing to do activities she doesn't love if it's good for her girls.

The Hitch actress has previously opened up about her decision to retire from acting and focus on raising her daughters, Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, eight, who she shares with Ryan Gosling, her partner since 2011.

And though the couple have long been known for their penchant for privacy and keeping their daughters out of the public eye, the doting mom does frequently give sweet insights into motherhood.

Eva Mendes shares rare video of her daughters at the playground

Over the weekend, Eva took to Instagram and shared to her Stories a video from the playground, which starts off as a selfie of hers before it pans to the background, where her daughters are climbing up a wooden play house.

And though Esmeralda and Amada appear to be having a blast, Eva wasn't afraid to admit that taking them to the playground isn't her favorite activity.

"Hardcore mami vida loca," she wrote, Spanish for "crazy mom life," before adding: "If you follow me you know I hate going to the playground," though she maintained: "But damn it's just so good for them!!!"

© Instagram Eva and Ryan live in a small town not far from Los Angeles

In the video, Eva is wearing a "Paris 2024" baseball cap from her recent trip to the Olympics, which marked her and Ryan's first major public appearance together in over ten years, and the first time they stepped out with their daughters in tow.

Now, the doting mom is gearing up for the release of her first children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, and she recently also opened up about how the book helps her connect with her girls, especially when they don't have much time together.

© Getty The family recently made their first public appearance together

In a video on Instagram, she said: "You only need minutes sometimes to connect with them. I think it's very important to read books to kids. This book works for that," adding: "It opens the door for you to talk about a lot of things that when I was a child, we didn't talk about things like this. Because you know, [it was said], 'The kids don't have worries, they're kids.'"

© Getty Eva and Ryan have been together since 2011

"But kids do have worries," she continued, and emphasized: "Today it's a different time and parents have to communicate with their kids."

© Hits Radio YouTube The Barbie actor recently gave Eva's forthcoming book a shout-out

Further opening up about motherhood in her caption, she said: "Like all parents, I wish I had more time with my girls. Some days I only have a few minutes to connect with them."

"I love reading books with them to have my quality time," she added, and then teased: "And also give them tickles!!!"