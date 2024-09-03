Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky captures candid moment of Marvel star with mini-me kids in at-home photo

Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky and their family had an extra special, celebratory long weekend.

While people over in the US were enjoying their Labor Day long weekend, over in the Marvel star's home country of Australia, he was enjoying Father's Day celebrations on Sunday.

He and his wife met in 2010 after they were introduced by his talent agent, and they started dating that September. They tied the knot only three months later, in Australia, with a surprise, intimate wedding over Christmas, and welcomed daughter India, 12, in May of 2012, followed by twins Sasha and Tristan, ten, in 2014.

Chris Hemsworth and his three kids react to seeing Mjolnir in the wild

In honor of Australian Father's Day, Elsa took to Instagram with a sweet tribute for Chris, and shared a round of candid, at-home photos featuring their three kids.

The Spanish model started off with a goofy selfie of the family-of-five at the beach, followed by one of the kids cozying up in bed with their dad, and another of them all horseback riding through the mountains.

Other throwbacks included one of the family enjoying some smores and a bonfire, one of Chris wearing a Santa Claus hat while paddle boarding with one of his sons, plus one last photo of the kids when they were younger sitting on their dad's lap while he read them a book.

"Happy Father’s Day to the dad who does it all!!" Elsa wrote in her caption, before joking: "He is almost perfect!!!"

© Instagram The family is based in Australia

She added: "We love you soooo much! Hope all the dads had an amazing Father's Day!" and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the heartwarming pics.

© Instagram Some fans couldn't believe Chris' resemblance to his brother Liam Hemsworth in the bonfire photo

"Beautiful all!!! Fathers are almost perfect, mothers are perfect!!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Happiest of Father's Day to him," and: "Beautiful family!" as well as: "Happy Father's Day! Wish you all the best!"

© Instagram The three kids are true mini-me versions of their parents

Despite Chris' super-hero status in Hollywood, he has been living away from tinsel town and instead back home in Australia since 2015. Speaking with Vanity Fair earlier this year, Chris — who now lives in Byron Bay, a surf town south of Australia's Gold Coast — recalled initially moving to be closer to his parents, Leonie and Craig Hemsworth, but noted how his evolving relationship with Hollywood, and its occasional superficiality, was also a motivating factor.

© Instagram Chris and Elsa tied the knot in 2012

Now, he lives in a town that sees him as a true local, "one of us" a hotel employee told VF, and in a home with no room for boredom. Aside from its proximity to the beach, the couple's home features an "enormous" fish tank, and houses their dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens, donkeys, plus not to mention their horses that reside in their nearby farm.

His daughter India, named after Indiana Jones, is a true animal lover and living a life straight out of a Disney princess movie; she keeps birds in an enclosed balcony off of her bedroom, and one of them even enjoys perching itself on her shoulder from time to time.