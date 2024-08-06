Ryan Gosling, his wife Eva Mendes, and their two daughters, Esmeralda, aged nine, and Amada, seven, have been living the life of A-listers in Los Angeles but it seems that they're in search of a quiet new life.

The couple, who have been together since 2011 after meeting on the set of the movie, The Place Beyond the Pines, are said to be relocating to the UK after being spotted house hunting in southwest London.

The Barbie actor, 43, and the Hitch star, 50, are keen to continue to raise their family away from the glare of the Hollywood spotlight and are in search of a base in London when Ryan is filming across various locations in the UK.

© Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock The celebrity couple are parents to two children

The Fall Guy star is currently filming in England for an upcoming sci-fi film named Project Hail Mary, in which he plays a science teacher turned astronaut, Ryland Grace.



Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' ultra-private family life

Notoriously private, Ryan and Eva tend to keep themselves to themselves and aren't often seen out together in public.

The quiet, leafy town of Barnes in southwest London where they are searching for their dream home will no doubt offer them the peace and privacy they desire.

The pair don't share many details about their family and their marriage wasn't confirmed until after the fact in November 2022.

© Getty Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend the artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

While promoting charity work in Australia, Eva spoke to Channel Nine's Today when she referred to the actor as her husband. "Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here, and we are having the best time," she said.

Around his time, Eva had shown off her tattoo which read: "de Gosling", which fans took to be indicative of her being Mrs. Gosling.

It's not known if Ryan and Eva will sell their home in LA, though given their healthy combined fortune, it's likely that they will keep roots in the States. They have also previously lived in New York.

Back in 2013, Ryan shared his thoughts about living in Tinseltown with The Independent: "[In] Los Angeles, it's easy to lose touch with everything. You just sit in your car the whole time."

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes step out with daughters

Most recently, Eva and Ryan made a family trip to Paris to watch the Olympic Games last week and were pictured in public with their daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, for the first time.

The family of four were pictured in Paris attending the artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars final at Bercy Arena.

Meanwhile, Ryan did reveal insight into their family's home life while promoting the Barbie movie in the summer of 2023. He sat down with Variety and explained how dressing up as Ken meant his house was covered in fake tan.

"I had to get new sheets because of all the fake tanner," he joked. "Just looked like a crime scene in my house. Just terrifying handprints on the wall. If you didn't know, you'd just think I was a very disturbed…person that was living there."

© Robert Kamau Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are notoriously private

He also added to E! News that taking on the role of Ken was driven by his daughters' love for the iconic doll.

"We go to Target, and then they'd slowly go by the Barbie aisle. And my wife and I sort of realized, 'OK, I think it's time to let them have Barbies.' And no interest in Ken, which was pretty interesting, too."