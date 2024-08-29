Eva Mendes shares how she 'connects' with daughters as she admits she wishes for more time with them

Eva Mendes is determined to always stay connected with her kids, and do her best to squash their worries.

The Hitch actress shares two daughters, Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, eight, with Ryan Gosling, who she has been with since they met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.

And though the couple have famously always kept their relationship and kids out of the spotlight, ahead of a special new project release for the doting mom, she's sharing insight into her parenting style.

Eva Mendes' take on motherhood in candid at-home video

This September, Eva is releasing her first children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to further promote it, and, speaking in Spanish, opened up about the importance of listening to kids' worries.

"You only need minutes sometimes to connect with them," she started, adding: "I think it's very important to read books to kids. This book works for that."

She continued: "It opens the door for you to talk about a lot of things that when I was a child, we didn't talk about things like this. Because you know, [it was said], 'The kids don't have worries, they're kids.'"

"But kids do have worries," she maintained, and concluded: "Today it's a different time and parents have to communicate with their kids."

Further opening up about motherhood in her caption, she said: "Like all parents, I wish I had more time with my girls. Some days I only have a few minutes to connect with them."

© Hits Radio YouTube Ryan recently gave the book a shout-out

She added: "I love reading books with them to have my quality time," plus she teased: "And also give them tickles!!!"

© Getty The couple recently made their first major public appearance together since 2012

Fans were then quick to praise her in the comments section under the post, with one writing: "You are absolutely right it is different times and we need to have a good communication with our children," as others followed suit with: "Eva I admire you so much," and: "How beautiful!!!" as well as: "That's the way!"

© Getty It's the first time their daughters made a public appearance

The Gosling-Mendes family live in a quiet Southern California town, and Ryan has previously stated he tries to film only one movie a year, for which the family typically moves with him for that period.

The family recently made their first ever public appearance together when they attended a women's gymnastics competition at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.