Eva Mendes shares rare glimpse inside chaotic family life with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes is a mom of two, so she doesn't travel anywhere light – but now she's forced to pack even more into her carry-on.

The 50-year-old shared an insight into her "new norm" on Tuesday after boarding a plane with her daughters Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, eight, who she shares with her longtime partner Ryan Gosling.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Eva looked flustered as she held onto her daughters' assortment of stuffed animals.

"Sooooo I guess they're a significant part of my carry on now? Is this the new norm?" she captioned one image.

In a similar second photo, she added: "Btw, these are only 3 of the 6 that traveled with us. But at least I talked them down from 12."

Eva revealed last week that her children won't go anywhere lately without their cuddly toys.

She shared a candid snap of her carrying a giant tote, as well as a video of her emptying it onto the grass to show what was inside.

As well as baby wipes, a coloring book, and pencils, she brought out two stuffed bears – one black, while the other was golden with a red jacket.

Eva captioned the photo: "Mami Life. I'm officially in the Stuffy Era. Where I cannot leave the house without at least two of them in my big Mami bag. Are there others like me? When does this phase end? They're everywhere! It's all they want!"

Eva and Ryan made their first public appearance as a family when they attended the Paris Olympics earlier this month. Eva did not share photos of the family on Instagram – but she did comment on the public outing.

As she commented on how the paparazzi affected her, a fan responded: "Unfortunately the Olympics is pretty high profile and they are on the look out for celebrities. Hope you get to a place soon that you can go and just be a regular old family hanging out together."

To which Eva replied: "They were great about not [posting] the kids so I'm a grateful mama bear. Thx for a loving comment. Sending it right back!"

Eva entered motherhood later in life and previously shared the joys of being a mom in her 50s.

"I could not have raised kids in any other era of my life but now," she told People. Eva added that eyebrows were raised when she fell pregnant at 40.

She said: "It was a big deal for people when I was pregnant, and it wasn't for me. And then I was 42 and I was pregnant with my second one and people were like, 'Oh my God, you're going to be so tired. That's why people have kids in their 20s.' I was like, that's the most sorry, asinine thing I've ever heard."

She added: "It takes more patience. In my 20s, I shouldn't have even been around a child," explaining that in her 20s, she'd been "just foul-mouthed and smoking."

Eva took a step back from acting in 2014 to take care of her daughters and described it as "the easiest decision I've ever made".

"I was older, and I knew that my kids are going to be little once, and whatever I do or don't do right now is going to affect them the rest of their life," she explained.

"Your career comes and goes but kids, yeah, that was easy for me," she added. "They're just formative years. I wanted to be there for all of it."

