Justin Bieber's wife Hailey 'under pressure' to return to work following birth of baby Jack

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their little boy, Jack Blues Bieber, just under two weeks ago. While we're sure they're living in baby bliss, Hailey quickly emerged from her newborn bubble to tend to her first baby, her skincare brand, Rhode Beauty.

While Justin announced the arrival of Jack on his Instagram, Hailey has been quiet on her grid, with zero posts in over a month, however, she has been active on Instagram Stories since the week Jack arrived, regularly reposting Rhode Beauty content, proving her mind is still on work.

Hailey is the brains behind her hugely successful brand, and is the face of it too, so it makes sense she feels the need to remain present for Rhode's fans, but wellness expert Brogan Garrit Smith notes how this pressure isn't good for new mothers.

© @rhode Rhode is super important to Hailey

"Mothers are expected to work at the same level as pre-child, which is almost impossible. I question why we almost feel so ashamed to say this," she says of the pressure to return to work after having a baby.

On the changes Hailey might be feeling, Brogan notes: "You are not the person you were pre-child. Sometimes it’s best to give yourself the space and grace to focus on what’s in front of you rather than follow society’s impression of what a career should look like."

Impressed by women such as Hailey, who return to work, Brogan adds: "I would give a standing ovation to any woman going back to work. Well done, and remember, you need to go easy on yourself and accept that you won’t have the same time and capacity you did before, or even the same brain space. And that doesn’t make you a bad person, it makes you human!"

It's no surprise that Hailey is keen to keep going with Rhode, with the model telling W Magazine that working on her brand makes her feel "confident and authentic."

Fellow makeup mogul Pat McGrath notes that Rhode's success is down to Hailey, telling W: "What is always going to set Rhode apart is that it is truly an extension of Hailey."

© Instagram @haileybieber Rhode was Hailey's first baby

Without Hailey at the helm, Rhode Beauty could lose momentum, but we hope Hailey, Justin and Jack are managing to get plenty of family time in!