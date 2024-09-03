Hailey Bieber showcases stunning diamond push present two weeks after giving birth to baby Jack

Hailey Bieber is embracing motherhood with all the grace and style we’ve come to expect from the fashion-forward model.

The 27-year-old, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Justin Bieber, has already found a stylish way to celebrate her new role as a mom—by adorning herself with a stunning piece of jewelry that pays tribute to her baby boy, Jack Blues.

Earlier this week, Hailey took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of the exquisite diamond ring she now wears on her left hand.

The ring, which spells out "mom" in sparkling diamonds, is a beautiful nod to her new chapter in life. Crafted by Isa Grutman Jewelry, the ring boasts .21 carats of diamonds set in 14-karat gold, and comes with a price tag of $1,980.

The design is the creation of Isabela Grutman, the wife of hospitality mogul and Hailey's close friend, David Grutman. Known for her chic and elegant designs, Isabela has also created pieces for other high-profile clients like Serena Williams and Victoria Beckham.

© Instagram Hailey showcases her new push present

In addition to her new "mom" ring, Hailey’s Instagram Story also showcased her dazzling upgraded engagement ring, a testament to the couple’s enduring love.

"Ready for fall over here," Hailey captioned the post, which also featured her freshly done brown manicure—perfectly complementing her autumnal vibe.

© Instagram Justin Bieber and Hailey were thrilled to become parents

Hailey’s journey into motherhood has been nothing short of glamorous, as evidenced by her impeccable style choices even during pregnancy.

Just two weeks ago, Hailey and Justin introduced the world to their son Jack in the most understated yet heartwarming way. Justin shared an intimate snapshot of their newborn’s tiny foot on Instagram, simply captioned "WELCOME HOME." The image quickly went viral, with fans and friends alike showering the new parents with love and congratulations.

© Instagram / @justinbieber Jack Blues Bieber is set to be the most stylish baby on earth

The manicure Hailey wore in that now-iconic photo was a delicate French design, chosen with care by none other than Justin himself.

According to Hailey’s nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, the Grammy-winning singer has taken a hands-on approach in selecting his wife’s nail designs lately. "Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately, and it was his request," Zola revealed to Vogue, adding another layer of sweetness to the couple’s love story.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey share son Jack

While the Biebers have kept most details about their newborn under wraps, model Adwoa Aboah let slip a key piece of information: Jack Blues’ birthdate. In a delightful Instagram exchange, Hailey congratulated Adwoa on the birth of her own child, to which Adwoa responded, "a day apart," subtly confirming that Jack was born on August 22.

Hailey first announced her pregnancy in May, making waves when she debuted her baby bump during a stunning vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii.

The event was a perfect blend of romance and style, with Hailey’s bump elegantly framed by the idyllic island setting. Reflecting on her decision to keep her pregnancy private for so long, Hailey told W magazine in July that she didn’t really start showing until later in her pregnancy. "I didn’t have a belly, really, until [then]," she shared. "I was able to wear big jackets and stuff. I probably could have hid it until the end."

The couple’s journey to parenthood has been filled with love and commitment. Hailey and Justin, who tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, reaffirmed their vows a year later in a breathtaking ceremony in South Carolina. Since then, they’ve become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, with fans eagerly following their every move.