Justin and Hailey Bieber's baby Jack's birthday accidentally revealed by close friend

The world was smitten when Justin and Hailey Bieber announced that their baby boy, Jack, arrived on Saturday. But did you see the moment when the newborn's birthday was revealed?

The couple's close friend, model and actress Adwoa Aboah, announced the birth of her own beautiful baby just days after the news of baby Bieber and revealed that her baby girl was born just one day after little Jack.

She wrote: "Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22 p.m. on the 23rd of August by emergency cesarean. Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces. Shy Trinity Afua Wheatley :,) what the [expletive]."

Fellow new mum Hailey was one of the first to comment on the beautiful news, writing: "Baby Shy!!!!" alongside a string of heart-eye emojis. Adwoa replied: "@haileybieber a day apart [broken heart emojis]," indicating that baby Jack's birthday is the 22nd of August.

© Instagram Justin shared an adorable photo of his son's tiny foot

Proud dad Justin shared the first photo of baby Jack on 24 August, two days after his arrival. The sweet image simply showed the sole of one of Jack's tiny feet with Hailey's immaculately manicured nail in the shot as she held her newborn.

Alongside the image, she penned: "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER [bear emoji]."

Unlike many celebrity couples, Justin and Hailey opted for a more understated name for their firstborn, but did you know it is steeped in family meaning?

© Instagram Justin previously talked about wanting a big family

Jack is Justin's father Jeremy Bieber's middle name. Additionally, baby Jack's initials, JB, follow family tradition as two of Justin's siblings, Jaxon and Jazmyn, share the same monogram.

As for whether the couple plans to continue growing their family, Justin previously told Ellen DeGeneres: "I am going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out.

"I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few."

Hailey has yet to post photos of her baby boy on her own social media, but whether she chooses to keep her new arrival private or document his early years, we hope she's enjoying being in her baby bubble!