Justin Bieber's new dad pet name from Hailey after welcoming baby Jack

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, have dreamed about starting their family for years now and last month the pair were blessed when they welcomed their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, into the world.

The Grammy-winning singer, 30, and Hailey, 27, have kept mostly quiet since Jack was born, only posting a few Instagram Stories and posts since becoming new parents, but one photo that Justin uploaded seemingly revealed his super cute nickname as a new dad.

Sharing a series of images on his social media with his 294 million followers, one snap showed Justin holding up a mug which had a drawing of a bear, and the words 'Papa Bear' printed on it.

© Instagram Justin Bieber's Papa Bear mug after welcoming baby Jack

The cute bit of crockery was no doubt a nod to his new role as father to his firstborn.

Hailey also shared a photo with her fans recently which depicted how thrilled she is to be a new mother.

The Rhode beauty founder posted a snap of her gorgeous new manicure and simultaneously showed off her dazzling 'Mom' ring which was emblazoned with diamonds and sparkle.

Justin and Hailey Bieber's heartwarming birth announcement

To announce to the world that their little boy had arrived, Justin shared an adorable photo of their baby's foot wrapped in a cosy blanket as Hailey's perfectly manicured hand could be seen nestled against Jack.

"WELCOME HOME," Justin wrote, adding: "JACK BLUES BIEBER" with a bear emoji.

© Instagram Justin Bieber and Hailey were thrilled to become parents

The comments section was flooded with well-wishes from fans and celebrities alike. Khloe Kardashian wrote: "Jack blues!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I love this tiny foot so so much."

The singer Tems, who has collaborated with Justin in the past, wrote: "OMG BEAUTIFUL!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!"

A fan said: "Just imagine one day he will say 'My dad is Justin Bieber'." Another wrote: "I love them together. Congrats! The best part of your lives are ahead!"

Justin and Hailey's cute baby announcement View post on Instagram

Justin's burning desire to be a dad

Justin has been vocal plenty of times in the past about wanting to have kids with Hailey. The pair first began dating in 2014 and were together for two years before they decided to call it quits.

However, the couple then got back together in 2018 and the following year they got hitched.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber shortly before Jack arrived

Shortly after they became husband and wife, Justin shared a photo of them from their wedding day and wrote in the caption: "Next season BABIES," implying his excitement about starting their family.

What's more, in 2020 he told Apple Music's Zane Lowe: "I want to start my own family, in due time. I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship."

He told Ellen DeGeneres around the same time: "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," he told the former talk show host.

"I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. I think she wants to have a few."