Larry Birkhead shares glimpse inside daughter Dannielynn's 18th birthday celebrations — and her 'spooky' makeover

Dannielynn Birkhead and her dad Larry Birkhead had quite the special milestone to celebrate over the weekend.

On Saturday, September 7, Dannielynn marked her milestone 18th trip around the sun, itself exactly 18 years and five months since the passing of her mother Anna Nicole Smith on February 8, 2007 aged 39.

Since her mother's passing, Dannielynn was largely raised out of the spotlight in her father's home state of Kentucky, though he just made an exception to their penchant for privacy to share a glimpse of the birthday girl's celebrations.

Larry took to Instagram and revealed that he and Dannielynn spent her birthday weekend in Los Angeles, where she underwent quite the "spooky" makeover.

He first shared a photo of her posing by the beach, wearing a spider web themed black chiffon dress, showing off her tousled blonde waves, metallic smokey-eye and ultra-dark lipstick.

More photos followed of the birthday weekend, including one of Dannielynn posing with someone dressed up as Beetlejuice as the father-daughter duo attended a Beetlejuice themed event, plus one of her getting her goth-esque make-up done.

"Dannielynn had a great time celebrating her 18th birthday with friends and family by attending the @beetlejuiceafterlife.exp and @beetlejuicemovie which made for an out of this world experience," Larry wrote in his caption.

Dannielynn appears ready for spooky season

He added: "Of course, Dannielynn found a Hot Topic store to get a spooky outfit for all the fun! Happy 18th Birthday Dannielynn!"

The birthday girl got a makeover at Hot Topic



Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the sweet pics, plus mark how unbelievably quick time has passed, with one writing: "18 years already? Seems like she was just born," as others followed suit with: "It's crazy how she looks identical to you but also identical to her mama at the same time!!!" and: "She's gorgeous! Just like her mom! You've done a great job of raising her!" as well as: "She's just a beautiful precious girl. You are doing so good dad!"

She and her dad attended a Beetlejuice event



Larry had previously commemorated his daughter's birthday by also sharing a heartwarming video montage on Instagram featuring photos of her through the years.

The Birkheads are based in Kentucky



"Happy 18th Birthday Dannielynn! You are my entire heart," he wrote, adding: "I love you more than I can ever express."

"May you continue on your journey being humble and kind and spread the love that you were given to many others. I am beyond proud of you. Happy 18th Birthday. Love, Dad."