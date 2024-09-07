Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anna Nicole Smith's lookalike daughter Dannielynn turns 18 – see how much she's changed
The teenager is the daughter of the late star and Larry Birkhead

dannielynn birkhead as a child and grown up with dad larry© Getty Images
Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
It's a big day for Dannielynn Birkhead and her dad Larry as the duo celebrate her milestone 18th birthday.

The teenager has been raised largely out of the spotlight following the death of her mother, Anna Nicole Smith in 2007 when Dannielynn was just seven months old.

Anna Nicole was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel room and was pronounced dead in hospital. She was just 39.

Initially, it was Anna Nicole's husband, Howard J. Marshall – who was 63 years her senior – who was listed on the birth certificate as Dannielynn's father. However, Larry claimed paternity, and a DNA test later confirmed that he was indeed the little girl's dad.

Dannielynn Smith (Anna Nicole Smith's daughter) and Larry Birkhead arrive at the Launch celebration party for The Simpson's Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 17, 2008 in Universal City, California© Getty Images
Dannielynn was born five months before mom's death in February 2007

Over the years, Larry has shared snippets into Dannielynn's life and the father and daughter duo have a joint Instagram account, which they update with sweet photos of their various outings.

As Dannielynn has grown older, the resemblance to her late mother is uncanny and she has inherited her full lips, beaming smile, and blonde hair.

dannielynn and larry birkhead 2017© Getty Images
Dannielynn has been raised by her father

Dannielynn is incredibly close to her dad, but he has made sure to keep her mother's memory alive and each year they attend the Barnstable-Brown Gala ahead of the Kentucky Derby, which is where Larry met Anna Nicole in 2003.

dannielynn and larry birkhead kentucky derby 2017© Getty Images
Dannielynn has attended the Kentucky Derby every year since she was three

Larry started the tradition when Dannielynn was just three years old, previously revealing that he takes his daughter to the annual event to both honor the past as well as to create new memories with her.

Talking to Fox News Digital, he explained: "It's kind of been a tradition that we would go every year. 

Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead kentucky derby 2022© Getty Images
Dannielynn looks so much like her late mom

"Since I did meet her mom there, it started off just kind of me taking her back and showing her around and kind of letting her know the stories that, you know, this is kind of where I met your mom and things."

dannielynn birkhead larry birkhead janet jackson concert© Instagram
Dannielynn was five months old when her mom died

Larry added: "And then it came to kind of people look for my daughter there because I really don't let her do any public events. And so, in all honesty, the Kentucky Derby is kind of the growth chart for Dannielynn."

Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn smiling for a selfie at a concert© Instagram
Dannielynn is very close to her dad

Larry kicked off Dannielynn's birthday celebrations last month with a trip to California to attend the Official Power Morphicon Convention, a biannual Tokusatsu convention, the franchise behind Power Rangers.

For the special event, Dannielynn dressed up in different costumes and wigs to meet some of her favorite Tokusatsu actors.

Dannielynn Birkhead and her father Larry at the Kentucky Derby© Instagram
Dannielynn has grown into a beautiful young woman (pictured in 2024)

Sharing photos of the weekend on Instagram, Larry penned: "Had an awesome time at this weekend's @officialpowermorphicon in Pasadena, California thanks to @tokuspirits! Dannielynn got to meet some of her favorite actors from Japanese live-action television."

Photo shared by Larry Birkhead of his daughter Dannielynn Birkhead in a costume and wig while attending The Official Tokusatsu Convention in California ahead of her 18th birthday (August 2024)© Instagram
Dannielynn celebrated her 18th birthday early at The Official Tokusatsu Convention in California

He added: "She was so excited to meet @maaaaaaaasahiro (Masahiro Inoue) who plays 'Decade' from 'Kamen Rider Decade' that she was overcome with joy. She was also excited to meet @yuikoike_official (Gokai Pink) and @ozawa_ryota (Gokai Red) from 'Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger' @yasuhisa_furuhara0813 (Go-on Red) from 'Engine Sentai Go-Onger' was her other favorites!"

Photo shared by Larry Birkhead of his daughter Dannielynn Birkhead in a costume and wig while attending The Official Tokusatsu Convention in California ahead of her 18th birthday (August 2024)© Instagram
Dannielynn cosplayed three different 'Kamen Rider' characters

Sharing details about her costumes, he explained: "Dannielynn cosplayed three different 'Kamen Rider' characters at the event. First up was, 'Hino Eiji' Followed by 'Ankh' (@ryosuke.miura216 ) and to finish the convention off, she cosplayed Ankh possessing Eiji from the 'Kamen Rider OOO 10th: Core Medal of Resurrection' movie, complete with Ankh's (Greeed) bird-style hand and feather infused hair."

Anna Nicole Smith smiling at an event© Getty Images
Dannielynn has her mom's smile

Teasing that there was much more to come for Dannielynn's special day, Larry added: "This is the first stop and pre-celebration for Dannielynn's upcoming birthday celebration! The countdown begins now!"

