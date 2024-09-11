Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Donald Trump's 6'7 son Barron, 18, towers over Secret Service detail as he embarks on new chapter
Donald Trump and his son Barron wave as they board Air Force One© Getty Images

Donald and Melania Trump's son has relocated to NYC

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Donald Trump's son Barron displayed his towering 6'7 physique when he exited Trump Tower on Monday after moving back to New York City from Florida.

The 18-year-old was flanked by his own Secret Service detail who escorted him to New York University's Stern School of Business, where he has enrolled in classes.

Barron looked smart for the start of his freshman year, wearing a black polo top and matching pants while carrying a backpack to his convoy of four vehicles.

Barron's new school is only three miles from Trump Tower where he was raised for the first decade of his life before moving to the White House. 

The teenager decided not to follow in his dad's footsteps after he graduated from Oxbridge Academy High School in Florida in May.

Instead of attending Donald's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, Barron chose NYU's business school instead. 

barron trump leaving trump tower © MEGA
Barron displayed his towering 6'7 height

"He was accepted to a lot of colleges," proud dad Donald told the Daily Mail. "He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU."

"I've known NYU for a long time," Donald continued. "It's one of the highest rated."

barron trump leaving trump tower © MEGA
Barron has his own Secret Service detail

The former POTUS didn't express any disappointment over Barron's decision to attend Stern instead of Wharton.

He added: "I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that. We went for Stern." 

Continuing his praise of his son, Donald gushed: "He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great." 

barron trump leaving trump tower © MEGA
Barron is attending NYU's Stern School of Business

Barron is the only child of Donald and his wife, Melania, but he has four other children from previous relationships.

Donald is also dad to Donald Trump Jr., 46, Ivanka Trump, 42, and Eric Trump, 40, with his late ex-wife Ivana Trump, as well as daughter Tiffany Trump, 30, with second ex-wife Marla Maples.

Barron Trump gestures after his father Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump introduced him during a campaign rally in Florida© Alamy
Barron has relocated to NYC

They have all followed suit by attending either the same university as their father or one with close ties to him.

Ivanka and Donald Jr. completed their education at Wharton, while Tiffany got her bachelor's degree at the Ivy League school. 

Barron Trump, son of former US President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump, takes part in his graduation at Oxbridge Academy© Getty Images
Barron graduated from Oxbridge Academy in May

Eric was successful at the highly prestigious institution of Georgetown where Tiffany also attained her Doctor of Law. 

While Barron may not be attending the same school, he has still picked a business school like his dad – and that's not the only thing they have in common.

President Donald Trump, former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump are seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City© Getty Images
Barron is the only child of Donald and Melania

In 2012, Barron's mom Melania opened up about the similarities between father and son, telling Parenting.com: "He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy.

"He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes, I call him little Donald. He is a mixture of us in looks, but his personality is why I call him little Donald."

