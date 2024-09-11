Donald Trump's 6'7 son Barron, 18, towers over Secret Service detail as he embarks on new chapter

Donald Trump's son Barron displayed his towering 6'7 physique when he exited Trump Tower on Monday after moving back to New York City from Florida.

The 18-year-old was flanked by his own Secret Service detail who escorted him to New York University's Stern School of Business, where he has enrolled in classes.

Barron looked smart for the start of his freshman year, wearing a black polo top and matching pants while carrying a backpack to his convoy of four vehicles.

Barron's new school is only three miles from Trump Tower where he was raised for the first decade of his life before moving to the White House.

The teenager decided not to follow in his dad's footsteps after he graduated from Oxbridge Academy High School in Florida in May.

Instead of attending Donald's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, Barron chose NYU's business school instead.

© MEGA Barron displayed his towering 6'7 height

"He was accepted to a lot of colleges," proud dad Donald told the Daily Mail. "He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU."

"I've known NYU for a long time," Donald continued. "It's one of the highest rated."

© MEGA Barron has his own Secret Service detail

The former POTUS didn't express any disappointment over Barron's decision to attend Stern instead of Wharton.

He added: "I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that. We went for Stern."

Continuing his praise of his son, Donald gushed: "He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great."

© MEGA Barron is attending NYU's Stern School of Business

Barron is the only child of Donald and his wife, Melania, but he has four other children from previous relationships.

Donald is also dad to Donald Trump Jr., 46, Ivanka Trump, 42, and Eric Trump, 40, with his late ex-wife Ivana Trump, as well as daughter Tiffany Trump, 30, with second ex-wife Marla Maples.

© Alamy Barron has relocated to NYC

They have all followed suit by attending either the same university as their father or one with close ties to him.

Ivanka and Donald Jr. completed their education at Wharton, while Tiffany got her bachelor's degree at the Ivy League school.

© Getty Images Barron graduated from Oxbridge Academy in May

Eric was successful at the highly prestigious institution of Georgetown where Tiffany also attained her Doctor of Law.

While Barron may not be attending the same school, he has still picked a business school like his dad – and that's not the only thing they have in common.

© Getty Images Barron is the only child of Donald and Melania

In 2012, Barron's mom Melania opened up about the similarities between father and son, telling Parenting.com: "He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy.

"He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes, I call him little Donald. He is a mixture of us in looks, but his personality is why I call him little Donald."