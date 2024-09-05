Barron Trump steps out of father Donald's shadow as he makes huge decision about his future

Barron Trump has decided not to follow in his father, Donald Trump's footsteps after making a big decision about his imminent future.

The 18-year-old graduated from Oxbridge Academy High School in Florida in May but will not be attending Donald's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

Instead, Barron is returning to his hometown after enrolling in college at New York University's Stern School of Business, where he will begin classes this fall.

"He was accepted to a lot of colleges," proud dad Donald told the Daily Mail. "He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU."

"I've known NYU for a long time," Donald continued. "It's one of the highest rated."

The former POTUS didn't express any disappointment over Barron's decision to attend Stern instead of Wharton.

© Getty Images Barron graduated from Oxbridge Academy in May

He added: "I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that. We went for Stern."

Continuing his praise of his son, Donald gushed: "He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great."

Barron's new school is only three miles from Trump Tower where he was raised for the first decade of his life before moving to the White House.

© Getty Images Barron is the only child of Donald and Melania

Barron is the only child of Donald and his wife, Melania, but he has four other children from previous relationships.

Donald is also dad to Donald Trump Jr., 46, Ivanka Trump, 42, and Eric Trump, 40, with his late ex-wife Ivana Trump, as well as daughter Tiffany Trump, 30, with second ex-wife Marla Maples.

They have all followed suit by attending either the same university as their father or one with close ties to him.

© Alamy Barron is attending New York University's Stern School of Business

Ivanka and Donald Jr. completed their education at Wharton, while Tiffany got her bachelor's degree at the Ivy League school.

Eric was successful at the highly prestigious institution of Georgetown where Tiffany also attained her Doctor of Law.

While Barron may not be attending the same school, he has still picked a business school like his dad – and that's not the only thing they have in common.

© Getty Images Barron is moving back to NYC

In 2012, Barron's mom Melania opened up about the similarities between father and son, telling Parenting.com: "He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy.

"He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes, I call him little Donald. He is a mixture of us in looks, but his personality is why I call him little Donald."

Melania isn't the only one to pick up on Barron's personality. Earlier this year, guests were blown away when he spoke about his father during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

© Getty Images Barron has been called 'little Donald'

American entrepreneur, Patrick Bet-David, attended the event, along with Tom Ellsworth and actor and comedian Vincent Oshana.

They dissected what they witnessed on an episode of Patrick's PBD podcast when they recalled watching "Barron run dinner with stories, entertainment, everything," for 90 minutes straight.

Vincent said: "He's 18. He's witty, smart, hilarious. He was smart on politics. He’s like 'You know, everybody's always going to fight. There's left. There's right.'"