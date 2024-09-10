Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie announces 'new chapter' as she moves out of NYC home

Gracie McGraw is officially on the move, and ready for a new chapter.

One year after impressing fans with her new digs in New York, believed to be a house in Brooklyn, the eldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill has revealed she is parting ways with the home, and downsizing.

In addition to the Broadway hopeful, 27, the country singing couple are also parents to daughters Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 22.

Faith Hill sings with her three daughters Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey

Gracie took to Instagram this week and shared a post both announcing and documenting her move, highlighting the chaos and stress that comes with the process.

In the video montage, she is seen packing boxes and taking some dance breaks, wearing Bala Bangle ankle weights around her legs, and you can see some of the home's impressive features, including ornate crown molding, a gold full-length mirror, and a crystal chandelier in the entryway.

She capped off the video with a clip of her letting out a scream in her closet, and then wrote in her caption: "Hate packing. Hate moving. LOVE TO DANCE AROUND/ HOP AROUND!!!!!"

Gracie then candidly explained: "For all the people asking why I am moving again… It has been a glorious year in this house that I've loved so much but now it's time for a new chapter that is more long term and less work," and noted: "Downsizing is the answer."

© Instagram Gracie moved into the home last year

Though it is unclear where she is headed next, one thing she knows for certain is that she has no plans to return to her parents' current home state of Tennessee.

© Instagram She is an aspiring singer and Broadway hopeful

As fans took to the comments section under the post to remark on or inquire about her move, one wrote: "Are you staying in NY or back to Tennessee?" to which Gracie pointedly replied: "I will never live in TN again."

© Getty Images The McGraw-Hill family in 2015

Others followed suit with: "Awwww but your house was so lovely! Good luck in your new space," and: "We need more of these!!" as well as: "Congrats! I hope you love your new place as much."

© Getty Images Faith and Tim have been married since 1996

Gracie's younger sisters are similarly based outside of Tennessee. Maggie, after earning both undergraduate and graduate degrees from Stanford University, went on to work as a Special Projects and Government Affairs Manager for Earth League International, per her LinkedIn, and was considering law school.

The youngest, Audrey, is an aspiring singer like her sister, and as of last year, she had reportedly attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles. As of April of 2024, she has been in a relationship with The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel García-Rulfo, who is 20 years her senior.