Celebrities with kids leaving home for college in 2024: from Katie Holmes and Suri to Jennifer Garner and Violet

Cue the graduation march! A plethora of Hollywood stars are saying goodbye to their children this weekend, with many of them preparing to fly the nest for the very first time.

The incoming class of Fall 2024 will welcome several star kids among their ranks, and many celebrity parents have already spoken about not looking forward to the emotional days to come.

In honor of what is considered the unofficial beginning of the new semester, with orientation week usually slated for August 18 and classes often starting right after Labor Day, we're looking at some of the star kids slated to leave home for college this year.

From Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's lone daughter, to Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's oldest child, here are the celebrity children heading off this semester…

5/ 8 © Instagram Sharon Stone and Laird Stone Sharon Stone is preparing to bid farewell to her middle son, 19-year-old Laird, as he leaves the family home in California for medical school, deviating from the show business path his older brother Roan is pursuing. SEE: Sharon Stone's sons are all grown up as they make rare appearance in new photo She shared a sweet family photo from their final vacation in Italy before his departure recently and wrote: "Walking in the streets of Rome w my son before he leaves for pre med school."

6/ 8 © Guy Fieri Guy Fieri and Ryder Fieri Guy Fieri's younger son, 18-year-old Ryder, is heading off to college this fall as well, and it looks like he got into the top school of his choice — San Diego State University. In an interview with People, the Food Network star shared: "The campus is fantastic. Ryder is a big workout guy, and the gym there is amazing. They've got a great Greek program. There's just a lot."

7/ 8 © Alamy Donald Trump and Barron Trump While former POTUS Donald Trump seeks to use this time to get reelected as President, his and wife Melania Trump's son Barron is preparing to carve out his own future. MORE: Donald Trump's family tree — including his five children and 10 grandchildren The strapping 18-year-old was at one point reportedly considering following in his father's footsteps and heading to the University of Pennsylvania, it is unclear at this point where his decision finally landed.