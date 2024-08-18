Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebrities with kids leaving home for college in 2024: from Katie Holmes and Suri to Jennifer Garner and Violet
Jennifer Garner; Katie Holmes© Instagram; Getty Images

Celebrities with kids leaving home for college in 2024: from Katie Holmes and Suri to Jennifer Garner and Violet

The incoming class of 2024 is stacked with nepo babies galore!

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Cue the graduation march! A plethora of Hollywood stars are saying goodbye to their children this weekend, with many of them preparing to fly the nest for the very first time.

The incoming class of Fall 2024 will welcome several star kids among their ranks, and many celebrity parents have already spoken about not looking forward to the emotional days to come.

In honor of what is considered the unofficial beginning of the new semester, with orientation week usually slated for August 18 and classes often starting right after Labor Day, we're looking at some of the star kids slated to leave home for college this year.

From Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's lone daughter, to Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's oldest child, here are the celebrity children heading off this semester…

Katie Holmes and her lookalike daughter Suri went for a stroll in New York recently © AKGS

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes' only child with ex Tom Cruise, her 18-year-old daughter Suri, is reportedly heading to Carnegie Mellon University, and her mom couldn't be prouder.

In a recent interview with Town & Country, Katie said: "I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

Jennifer Garner alongside her lookalike daughter Violet Affleck© Getty

Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck

Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are preparing to say goodbye to the oldest of their three children, Violet Affleck, who is reportedly going to the prestigious Yale University. And it's not just her parents that'll be emotional.

In fact, the college-bound teen has frequently been seen out and about in recent weeks with her stepmom Jennifer Lopez, who has developed a close bond with her stepdaughter ahead of her departure from home.

gwyneth paltrow and son moses© Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow and Moses Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are going through the pain of saying goodbye to their child for the second time, as their youngest, 18-year-old Moses Martin, heads off.

Their daughter Apple, 20, is already a college student in New York, and Moses is reportedly heading to Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz and her four children© Instagram

Heidi Klum and Henry Samuel

German supermodel Heidi Klum proudly captured the joy of seeing her oldest son with ex-husband Seal, 18-year-old Henry Samuel Klum, graduate from high school.

"CONGRATULATIONS HENRY," she captioned a clip from his graduation ceremony. "We are all sooo proud of you. You did it my beautiful boy. College here we come! SHINE BRIGHT." She hasn't revealed where he will be studying.

Sharon Stone and her son Laird Stone captured walking on the streets of Rome, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Sharon Stone and Laird Stone

Sharon Stone is preparing to bid farewell to her middle son, 19-year-old Laird, as he leaves the family home in California for medical school, deviating from the show business path his older brother Roan is pursuing.

She shared a sweet family photo from their final vacation in Italy before his departure recently and wrote: "Walking in the streets of Rome w my son before he leaves for pre med school."

Guy Fieri poses with son Hunter (left), son Ryder (second right) and wife Lori© Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri and Ryder Fieri

Guy Fieri's younger son, 18-year-old Ryder, is heading off to college this fall as well, and it looks like he got into the top school of his choice — San Diego State University.

In an interview with People, the Food Network star shared: "The campus is fantastic. Ryder is a big workout guy, and the gym there is amazing. They've got a great Greek program. There's just a lot."

Barron Trump gestures after his father Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump introduced him during a campaign rally in Florida© Alamy

Donald Trump and Barron Trump

While former POTUS Donald Trump seeks to use this time to get reelected as President, his and wife Melania Trump's son Barron is preparing to carve out his own future.

The strapping 18-year-old was at one point reportedly considering following in his father's footsteps and heading to the University of Pennsylvania, it is unclear at this point where his decision finally landed.

Jerry Seinfeld celebrates his son's high school graduation with his wife Jessica and their other children© Instagram

Jerry Seinfeld and Shepherd Seinfeld

The youngest of Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld's family, 18-year-old Shepherd Seinfeld, graduated from high school this June and will do as his older siblings once did.

Just like Julian and Sascha before him, Shepherd will also be heading to Duke University this semester, and his mom shared a sweet photo on move-in day and captioned it: "3rd and final launched."

