Celebrities with kids leaving home for college in 2024: from Katie Holmes and Suri to Jennifer Garner and Violet

Cue the graduation march! A plethora of Hollywood stars are saying goodbye to their children this weekend, with many of them preparing to fly the nest for the very first time.
The incoming class of Fall 2024 will welcome several star kids among their ranks, and many celebrity parents have already spoken about not looking forward to the emotional days to come.
In honor of what is considered the unofficial beginning of the new semester, with orientation week usually slated for August 18 and classes often starting right after Labor Day, we're looking at some of the star kids slated to leave home for college this year.
From Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's lone daughter, to Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's oldest child, here are the celebrity children heading off this semester…