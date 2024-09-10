John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu talks increased 'attention' over life after losing mom Kelly Preston

Ella Bleu Travolta is making the first strides in releasing her long-awaited debut EP, Colors of Love, and kickstarted that cycle with her newest single, "Little Bird."

The song is slated to be the lead for her new EP, with Ella, 24, having released standalone songs "Dizzy" and "No thank you" back in 2022. And as it turns out, the song is a tribute to her late mom Kelly Preston.

Kelly passed away in 2020 at the age of 57 after a battle with breast cancer, with John Travolta then raising Ella and her younger brother Benjamin, 13, solo. John and Kelly had another son, Jett, who tragically lost his life at the age of 16 in 2009.

The music video for "Little Bird" is a compilation of several home videos that featured Kelly, and Ella spoke about her relationship with her late mother and the impact it had on the track with People.

"I grew up very much so in the public eye. And with that comes a lot of attention, especially when you lose someone," she said. "There's definitely the natural support and global support that comes with that."

"But then, there can be a natural input and expectation of how you should feel or how people assume that you feel or how other people feel, that gets added in."

She explained more of the song's meaning, expanding upon the titular "little bird" representing a mama bird having a conversation with her baby and a representation of "holding on" to relationships with people that you have lost.

© Instagram Kelly passed away in 2020, leaving behind her two kids with husband John Travolta

Ella detailed that the song is "about holding onto those pure relationships that you have with people that you lost and really just listening to yourself and staying true to that relationship with that person."

"It had been a couple years, obviously, since my mom's passing, so I could look at the whole situation and take a step back from it and see what I wanted to communicate on it and what I wanted to communicate to her and what I was feeling in general. So that's sort of where I was on this, and that then completed the EP and it felt really good."

© Getty Images "Whether it's doing arts and crafts or playing a board game, everything was heightened to the max of the most fun you can have."

She also gushed about her famous parents being such a "huge inspiration" for her, and recalled that the things she remembered most about her mother were how she set a "beautiful dinner table" and made every family holiday "super special."

Ella said of life at home with her family: "Whether it's doing arts and crafts or playing a board game, everything was heightened to the max of the most fun you can have, just because of the life that they brought to it."

© Getty Images The 24-year-old is stepping into the spotlight the same way her dad has

Last week, ahead of the song's September 6 release, she shared some insight into the creation of the track on social media, writing: "'Little bird' is a song about a beautiful time in my life. I spent the last two years thinking about what I wanted this song to be, only for it to be written over night. This song is about the celebration of life."