Angelina Jolie's son Pax's quiet support for famous mom behind-the-scenes revealed

Angelina Jolie is riding on the high of a major career comeback following the world premiere of Pablo Larraín's Maria at the Venice Film Festival.

The 49-year-old actress and humanitarian received an 8-minute standing ovation at the Festival for her leading dramatic performance as legendary opera singer Maria Callas.

A recent profile by Vanity Fair documented the intense schedule of training that went into bringing the 20th century diva to life, but it also revealed how the mom-of-six was quietly receiving her family's support on the project.

Angelina and her ex-husband Brad Pitt share children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, and it turns out they're all making their own mark in Hollywood as well.

The VF story reveals that several of the behind-the-scenes photographs from the making of Maria, which feature Angelina in full costume receiving direction from Pablo, were taken by none other than Pax himself.

The 20-year-old is turning out to be a budding photographer, and previously worked as a production assistant on the set of the Salma Hayek-starrer and Angelina-directorial feature Without Blood (which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival) with his older brother Maddox.

© Getty Images Angelina shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt

Youngest Vivienne is also just as much a part of the entertainment industry, working with her mom as a production assistant on the Broadway hit The Outsiders. The 16-year-old, in fact, was the one to convince her mom to take on a role as producer on the show, and attended the Tony Awards with her in June to see The Outsiders win Best Musical.

Shiloh is pursuing her passion for dance (after recently filing to legally drop her dad's last name) while Zahara is a sophomore at Spelman College.

© Getty Images Pax was revealed to have taken behind-the-scenes photos on the set of his mom's movie "Maria"

During a press conference at Venice, the actress confessed that spending so much time away from Hollywood was something she felt compelled to do for her family, after her years-long divorce battle with Brad. Maria is Angelina's first film role since 2021's Eternals.

"I've needed to be home more with my family these last years," she told reporters. "And in that time, I've become maybe more grateful to have the opportunity to just be an artist and play and be among all of you, to just be in this creative world that we are all fortunate to be in some way a part of. So I'm happy to be here, and I'm grateful."

© Getty Images "Maria" received an astounding 8-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival

She also spoke about having "relearned" things through the eyes of Maria Callas, specifically the meaning of the word "diva," adding: "I think it's often come with a lot of negative connotations."

"I think I've relearned that word through Maria and I have a new relationship to it," Angelina added. "And I think it is often other people's perception of a woman that defines sometimes too much who she is, and who she was, or what she intended."

© Getty Images "I've needed to be home more with my family these last years."

The star emphasized: "And I actually think she was one of the hardest working people, who didn't hurt anybody. I suppose it's everybody in this room that makes that definition."