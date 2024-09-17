Eva Mendes shares sentimental moment at home with daughter Esmeralda: 'That really got to me'

Eva Mendes has the support and approval of her two daughters for her forthcoming children's book, but it didn't come easily!

The Hitch actress shares two daughters with her partner Ryan Gosling, Emseralda, who just turned ten, and Amada, eight. The couple has been together since they met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.

And although they have famously kept their children out of the public eye, the doting mom did recently share an adorable anecdote about her daughters' support of her first children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, September 17, Eva confirmed to host George Stephanopoulos that her girls do in fact "love" her new book, which is out today.

However, she then quipped: "I think they love it…" noting that the two are "very harsh critics," and definitely weren't shy to express some doubt during the initial creative process.

Still, the book has clearly already become a favorite in the Gosling-Mendes household. Eva further shared how the other day "I got really excited," over a moment concerning her daughter that she maintained was "a true story, not a talk show story."

© Getty Eva is in NYC promoting her new book

"My little girl who just turned ten was having a hard time and I swear to you, I walked into her room, and she is reading the book," she revealed, noting: "That really got to me."

This isn't the first time Eva opens up about the impact the book has already had on Esmeralda and Amada. In a recent post on Instagram, she also shared how the book has helped not only to quell her daughters' worries, but also helped her connect with the girls, especially when they don't have much time together.

© Robert Kamau She and Ryan have been together since 2011

In the video, she said: "You only need minutes sometimes to connect with them. I think it's very important to read books to kids. This book works for that," adding: "It opens the door for you to talk about a lot of things that when I was a child, we didn't talk about things like this. Because you know, [it was said], 'The kids don't have worries, they're kids.'"

© Getty They recently made their first public appearance in years with their daughters

"But kids do have worries," she continued, and emphasized: "Today it's a different time and parents have to communicate with their kids."

© Getty Images Esmeralda is ten and Amada in eight

Further opening up about motherhood in her caption, she wrote: "Like all parents, I wish I had more time with my girls. Some days I only have a few minutes to connect with them."

"I love reading books with them to have my quality time," she added, and then teased: "And also give them tickles!!!"