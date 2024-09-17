Eva Mendes, 50, swears by the Laura Mercier concealer to cover her dark circles - & thinks it's 'killer'

Hitch star Eva Mendes always looks so natural, glam and gorgeous all at the same time - and I can reveal one of her major beauty secrets.

So take note, especially if you struggle with dark circles as much as I do: the mom-of-two’s go-to is Laura Mercier's Secret Camouflage Concealer, $39 / £34.



Currently promoting her new children’s book, Desi, Mami, and The Never-Ending Worries, Eva looks amazing. Luckily for us, she occasionally shares glimpses into her beauty routine and I love that she’s so relatable, acknowledging what she sees as her beauty challenges. (As unbelievable as it is, she's just like us!) And apparently one thing she can’t live without is a great concealer to help tackle dark circles.

Eva has been a fan of the concealer palette for years

“I always need concealer, because no matter what, I have dark circles,” she once told Redbook. “I made peace with that a long time ago.”

Same, Eva, same! In addition to a color corrector - I swear by E.L.F.’s viral Camo ($4 / £4) - I’m always on the lookout for an effective, long wearing concealer to wear along with it.

Let’s just say the children’s book author has now convinced me that the genius makeup must-have by Laura Mercier - a beauty brand also loved by the likes of Julia Roberts, Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle - should be next on my list.

© Donato Sardella The 50-year-old star raved about the beauty buy, telling her Instagram followers: 'I love this concealer from Laura Mercier - this is killer'

Ryan Gosling’s longtime partner has been a fan of the concealer for years, and even showed it off as she unveiled fave beauty products on Instagram in 2022.

Unpacking her go-tos from a plastic bag - “I try to reuse plastic so it’s not just single use-so right now this is my makeup bag,” she explained - she pulled a well-used palette from her bag to show her fans and enthused, “I love this concealer from Laura Mercier - this is killer.”

The long-wearing full coverage concealer comes in eight shades, from Very Fair to Very Deep, and has two colors in each palette. That means that you can create your own custom color year round. Suitable for all skin types, it’s oil free and dermatologist tested - making it a great option for people with sensitive skin like me.

It also will have you camera ready, too, especially for those special occasions when you really need to look absolutely picture perfect. Remember Rosamund Pike as the flawless-looking Lady Elspeth Catton in Saltburn? Well, the series’ makeup artist Siân Miller used the Laura Mercier concealer to help Rosamund exude her character’s luxurious but natural glamour.

© Caroline McCredie The 50-year-old star, seen here at Ronald McDonald House in Sydney, Australia back in 2022, is currently promoting her children's book, 'Desi, Mami, and The Never-Ending Worries'

If a cream formula isn't for you, and you prefer a serum concealer, HELLO!’s Leanne Bayley recently tested out a lot of concealers for a feature and even though she hasn’t tried the same concealer palette as Eva, she does rave about Laura Mercier’s newest offering in the concealer category - the Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Concealer, $33 / £28.50.

“This is so freaking good,” she said. “If you have dry skin you’ll love the serum-like texture as it’s super hydrating and doesn’t dry quickly like other concealers. I’m in my forties and it doesn’t sit in my fine lines so I’m taking that as a win.”

Leanne concluded: “I reach for this because it’s quick, I don’t want to spend hours trying to apply concealer and this does the trick while still being speedy.”