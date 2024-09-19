Halle Berry shares emotional update on teen daughter Nahla as she reveals recent heartbreak

Halle Berry's daughter just went through a difficult moment that many moms dread.

The Catwoman actress' eldest daughter Nahla is already a teenager, 16, and recently went through her first big heartbreak.

In addition to Nahla, who she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry, the doting mom is also a mom to son Maceo, ten, who she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martínez, with whom she's still embroiled in a contentious custody dispute.

Halle Berry’s son, Maceo, meets his hero David Beckham in sweet moment after Inter Miami soccer game

Halle, recently speaking at an event while promoting her new movie Never Let Go, told People that it's been a tough year for her daughter who "got her heart broken."

"Never gets easier," she shared, adding: "It's just holding space knowing that this is all part of growing, right? We've all been there and knowing that in six months time, she's going to forget about it."

Still, she noted: "But in this moment, it's the single most important thing to be rejected and have a breakup and she feels like she's dying."

© Instagram Nahla already towers above her mom Halle

Halle continued that in turn, "a little part of me is dying," however: "I can't tell her that because she'll just say, 'Mom, you don't understand.'"

MORE: Halle Berry surprises fans with drastic hair transformation: 'Abomination'

MORE: Halle Berry 'spent $200K trying to co-parent' with Olivier Martinez

She went on: "So I just have to say, 'Yeah, this sucks, right? This sucks balls.' I know, and you're hurt. And I know I just have to sit in it with her and that's really hard to do."

© Instagram Nahla with her mom's boyfriend Van Hunt during her 15th birthday celebrations

Halle welcomed Nahla on March 16, 2008, with then-boyfriend Gabrie, a Canadian model she met at a photoshoot for Versace in November 2005.

MORE: Halle Berry slams 'unjust' ex-husband Olivier Martinez amid custody battle 9 years after split

© Instagram Halle is also a mom to Maceo

In April 2010, it was announced that they split some months before, and a bitter, years-long custody battle ensued, particularly after two years later, Halle expressed her wishes to move to France with then-fiancé, Olivier, along with four-year-old Nahla.

MORE: Halle Berry shares surprising parenting rule for daughter Nahla and son Maceo

© Getty The actress has been in a relationship with Van since 2020

Halle has had difficult child support disputes with both exes. With Gabriel, she was initially ordered to pay him $16,000 a month, which was later slashed to $8,000, though she also has to pay a percentage of her annual earnings.

Similarly with Olivier, she has to pay him $8,000 a month in child support and an additional 4.3 percent of all income she receives above $2 million.