Halle Berry surprises fans with drastic hair transformation: 'Abomination'

Halle Berry knows how to take a joke and, better yet, she knows how to run with it and make it her own! The star gave fans a display of her sense of humor at a recent screening of her new movie Never Let Go.

The actress, 58, dropped in to surprise attendees at a screening, which was marketed to fans as a "wig screening," imploring them to come in some of their most ingenious and hilarious interpretations of Halle's movie hairstyles with wigs.

While many showed off their hysterical 'dos in a video posted on social media by the actress herself, she decided to get in on it herself and show up in the same wig she wore for her 2013 movie The Call.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Halle Berry's last hair transformation featured a daring detail

Over the years, Halle's fans have playfully teased her over the choice to sport the short, curly style, and she's been able to good-naturedly spar with them over it as well. And when she showed up in the very same style, fans at the screening, who weren't expecting an appearance to begin with, started screaming and cheering.

"I'm about to go into a special wig screening," Halle told the camera before entering the theater. "My fans have drug me for this wig forever! So I'm gonna go in and surprise them. They're all gonna be in wigs, and we're gonna have a screening."

© Instagram Halle attended a wig screening of her new movie wearing her own wig from 2013's "The Call"

She then walked into the theater excitedly yelling: "Uh oh!" into the microphone, calling the crowd "my people!" before passing out wigs to various attendees, Oprah style. "And you get a wig, and you get a wig!"

MORE: Halle Berry shares surprising parenting rule for daughter Nahla and son Maceo that will impact their future

Barely able to get herself to stop laughing in giddy excitement, she then relayed the story of the infamous wig to the audience. "So, you know, this little hairstyle from The Call, you wanna know how I got this?"

© Alamy The 2013 psychological crime thriller has become a cult favorite, in part due to its hairstyle

For a refresher, the 2013 psychological crime thriller starred Abigail Breslin as a teenager kidnapped by a serial killer, and Halle as the 9-1-1 operator who receives her call and is tasked with finding and rescuing her, while still dealing with the trauma of a previous failed 9-1-1 call.

MORE: Halle Berry, 58, declares 'I’m in the best act of my life: my second act!'

"I didn't just make this abomination up," she joked. "The woman that walked me through the call center and explained to me what it was to be a 9-1-1 call operator had this hair-do. And so I stole it from her!"

© Instagram She threw out a selection of wigs to the audience as well

She sweetly continued: "This means so much to me that you guys would come out tonight, put on a wig, take the time, come support this movie I'm so proud of," before quipping: "And you know, there's another wig in it," referencing her darker, longer locks. "Another [expletive] wig in it."

MORE: Halle Berry reveals major first in relationship with teenage daughter

"But I saved Abigail Breslin from the trunk…and I'm gonna save these kids too. Thank you for doing this!" she said before leaving the theater.

Halle also wrote on social media: "My fans SHOWED UP and SHOWED OUT! You guys have been jokingly 'dragging' me for years about these wigs so we thought we'd have a little fun by hosting a few Wig Screenings for #NeverLetGo. This was so much fun and the wigs were hilarious. I appreciate all the love!"